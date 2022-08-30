Rio Health Department informs that children from 1 to 4 years old should take an extra dose of the vaccine against Poliomyelitis | Rio de Janeiro



More than 83 thousand doses of polio vaccine have already been applied during the campaign – Matheus Breda / PMBR

Published 08/29/2022 17:49

Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio informed, this Monday (29), that until the 9th of September, all children from 1 to 4 years old should receive an extra dose of the oral vaccine against poliomyelitis. The action is part of the Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination to Update the Child and Adolescent Handbook, promoted by the folder and started on the 8th of this month. Since then, more than 83,000 doses of polio vaccine have been applied.

The folder reported that apart from the routine schedule, immunization against polio in this age group is part of annual childhood vaccination campaigns, according to the guidelines of the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health. These campaigns aim to vaccinate the target group to ensure the maintenance of poliomyelitis eradication in Brazil.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the country received the certificate of elimination of polio in 1994. The organization, however, warns that until the eradication of the disease in the world, there is a risk of a country or continent has imported cases, with the return of virus circulation. Therefore, it is important to keep vaccination rates high. According to EpiRio, polio vaccination coverage of children under 2 years of age has been falling since 2019, reaching 71.29% last year.

For audiences aged 0 to 14, the campaign continues to offer more than 18 types of vaccines: BCG, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent (DTP/Hib/HB), Inactivated Polio, Oral Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal 10 valent (Conjugate), Meningococcal C (Conjugate), Yellow Fever, MMR, Chickenpox, DTP, Hepatitis A, Diphtheria and Tetanus, Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate), Quadrivalent HPV, Influenza and Covid-19. If there is an indication, the vaccines necessary for updating can be made simultaneously with the vaccine against covid-19.

The Primary Care Units (family clinics and municipal health centers) are open for vaccination from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. SMS recommends that parents and guardians have the child’s and adolescent’s vaccination booklet, or some other proof of vaccination status, at hand so that teams can identify which vaccines or doses are overdue.

In case of doubt, parents or guardians should look for the health unit closest to their residence for information, guidance and clinical evaluation of the child. To find the reference unit, just access the link “Where to be attended” on the website of the Municipal Health Department.