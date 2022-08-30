Robot dog learns to walk on difficult terrain in 20 minutes; watch video







Robot dog learns to walk on challenging terrain in 20 minutes Photo: Playback / YouTube Laura Smith

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley have created a robot dog capable of learning, in 20 minutes, to walk even on terrain considered challenging for robots, such as lawns, a forest trail or a memory foam mattress. The robot uses an algorithm called Q-learning (generally used in simulations), which does not require training on a functional model of the terrain.

The type of machine learning used in the research was called deep reinforcement learning, in which the robot receives rewards for every action it takes, depending on how successful it was against predetermined goals.

The robot repeats the trials continuously, comparing them with the positive results obtained previously, until it learns to walk on the terrain.

This process is different from that used with most autonomous robots of this type, which learn to walk after being tested in terrain simulations or having their movements programmed by humans. These robots often struggle when encountering unfamiliar environments or unexpected obstacles.

Robot dog is good but still needs improvement

The robot dog was successful in learning to walk on its own, however, according to the researchers, they will need to improve the reward system for the robot to learn to perform other tasks.

“In some ways, it’s very similar to how people learn,” team member Ilya Kostrikov, also at the University of California at Berkeley, tells New Scientist. “Interact with some environment, get some utility and basically just think about your past experience and try to understand what could have been improved.”

“I find it very impressive,” says Chris Watkins of Royal Holloway, University of London. “I’m honestly a little surprised that you can use something as simple as Q-learning to learn skills like walking on different surfaces with so little experience and so quickly in real time.”