Rock in Rio 2022: see a list of 5 facts about the festival | Rock in Rio

In five episodes, Roberto Medina and other people recall important moments of the event and curiosities as well. See below five curious information about Rock in Rio.

Believe! The first Rock in Rio was a loss for the organization. After building a City of Rock from scratch, Roberto Medina had to demolish everything at the request of a politician. Despite protests by artists and the public against it, the structure was dismantled.

2 of 6 Rock in Rio 1985 intact ticket — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Gshow Intact ticket to the 1985 Rock in Rio — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Gshow

2. Rock in Rio at Maracanã

After six years, Maracanã hosted Rock in Rio. The football stadium underwent renovations and 600 tons of metal structure were used to make it look like a spaceship.

The event took place between the 18th and 26th of January 1991. On the 17th, the United States and the United Kingdom joined together to liberate Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion. It was five weeks of bombing against Saddam Hussein’s troops. There were rumors that a missile would fall on RIR 2 and many stopped going out of fear.

3 of 6 Rock in Rio at Maracanã — Photo: Publicity Rock in Rio at Maracanã — Photo: Publicity

3. Three minutes of silence

In the 2001 edition, Roberto Medina consolidated Rock in Rio with the purpose of “For a better world” to build a social platform. For this, he asked that, at the beginning of the festival, the public should have 3 minutes of silence. 3500 radio stations were silent for 3 minutes. All TV stations in Brazil, including the open ones, broadcast the event at that time.

4 of 6 Rock in Rio — Photo: Publicity Rock in Rio — Photo: Publicity

The Queens of the Stone Age bassist played at Rock in Rio in 2001 completely naked.

5 of 6 Queens of Stone Age bassist played naked at ‘Rock In Rio’ — Photo: Disclosure Queens of Stone Age bassist played naked at ‘Rock In Rio’ – Photo: Disclosure

The plans were that, in 2003, we would have another edition of Rock in Rio, but with the September 11 attacks, the United States stopped and the alternative was to do it in Portugal. In 2004, the festival debuted in Lisbon and became a success.