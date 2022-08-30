Rock in Rio tickets cannot be transferred on the day of the show; Ask Questions About Digital Ticket | Rock in Rio 2022

Who bought a ticket to Rock in Rio for a relative, friend or better half need to transfer it asap . The organizers stated that it will not be possible to send the ticket on the day of the show — the deadline ends at 11:59 pm on the previous day.

But it’s also possible store all tickets on one cell phone, since properly identified.

This is one of the novelties of 100% digital ticket, which put an end to paper vouchers, magnetic cards and chip bracelets. The only way to enter the City of Rock is to show your cell phone.

And it’s not about downloading a PDF and showing it on the roulette wheel, photographing the card statement or showing the confirmation email: it is necessary to add the ticket to a digital walletsuch as Google or Apple — any other form will not be accepted.

The process has to be done entirely on mobile — no use opening on the computer.

Organizers recommend that the public not wait until the day of the show to download or submit tickets.

First, in the mobile browser, go to Ingresso.com.

in option Rock in Riofollow the instructions to fill out a short preform (with your name and social security number) and then add the ticket to the device.

Who bought someone a ticket need, also by cell phone, to indicate the transfer.

The recipient must have an Ingresso.com account and a digital wallet. The buyer only needs to inform the companion’s email address – the same registered on the platform.

There will be no virtual transfer option on the day of the show. The download is available until 11:59 pm the day before the chosen date.

Digital wallet works offline

Google Wallet and Apple Pay do not need internet connection to open — as long as you have already downloaded the ticket to your account.

ticket update

Those who already have the ticket saved in their cell phone’s digital wallet will notice that a change in layout. this is the version enabled to be used in turnstiles that will give access to the City of Rock. The update will be transmitted automatically. If you don’t notice any difference the day before the event, it’s worth checking if your device has the automatic updates option enabled.

Come with documents and proof of benefit

With the ticket downloaded in advance on the cell phone and the data contained therein checked according to who will use the ticket, the chances of having any difficulty entering the City of Rock are minimal. But, to ensure that a festival team can help you if you have any problems, it is essential that the fan has their original identification documents. with photo and CPF, in addition to the order data. And if the ticket is half-price, access will only be allowed upon presentation of proof of benefit.

If your device supports it, enable NFC

One of the amenities offered by the digital ticket is the ease of accessing the City of Rock. If the device supports NFC — technology that transfers data by approximation —, just enable the feature and bring it closer to the turnstile.

The solution is a pioneer in music events in Brazil and has properties similar to those used in large-scale sports competitions, such as the NBA and the NFL. Android users will also be able to generate a QR Code that will be read directly at the turnstile.

I downloaded my ticket, but it doesn’t show up in my digital wallet. What do I need to do?

If you are an iOS (iPhone) user, you can repeat the process of downloading your ticket, not forgetting to, after selecting the Add to Apple Wallet or Add to Google Wallet, click add. For Android users, the button appears at the bottom of the screen; on iOS devices, at the top.

Android users can contact Ingresso.com Customer Service and request the release of a new download.

I bought the ticket on the website or I already received the ticket from someone else. What to do?

You need to download the ticket to your digital wallet. To do this, you need to access your Ingresso.com account in the standard browser of the cell phone you will use on the day(s) of the show(s), go to the Rock in Rio Brasil 2022 tab and click on the option ‘Save’ on smartphone. An option to fill in data will be opened, do it according to who will use the ticket on the day of the event.

Data verified? Now the option Add to Wallet (iOS or Android) will appear. After being directed to your digital wallet app, click Add. For Android users, the button appears at the bottom of the screen; on iOS devices, at the top.

I bought the ticket, but I intend to give it as a gift to someone. How should I proceed?

Anyone who bought the Rock In Rio ticket can send it to someone else. When logging into your account, simply access the Rock in Rio Brasil 2022 tab, where your orders will be. Now click on the button transfer and enter the Ingresso.com account email of the person who will receive the ticket.

Afterwards, a code will be generated, which you need to inform the recipient to complete the transaction. The process also applies to half-price tickets, the difference being that the ticket holder will need to prove the right to the benefit before entering the event.

I saved the ticket in my smartphone wallet. If there is a problem with the phone or I bought a new one before the day of the event, how do I do it?

When you download your digital ticket, it is tied to your Google or Apple account. So, if the new device has the same operating system (Android or iOS) as the one used previously, just access your digital wallet and your tickets will be safe. However, if you are using a smartphone with a different operating system, please contact Ingresso.com Customer Service.

My digital ticket appears in the wallet, but the QR Code is missing. What do I need to do?

To prevent fraud, the ticket will be updated a few days before the event date(s). You will not need to repeat the download process or take any other action and you will receive an email informing you that the QR Code is already enabled in your digital wallet.

Remembering that the QR Code will only be generated for Android users, who will have the option to access Cidade do Rock in two ways: code and NFC. For iOS system users (iPhone), access will be directly via NFC.

Screen prints will not be valid as a ticket.

Can I have more than one ticket saved on my phone?

He can. If you have tickets for more than one day, or if you are accompanied by someone who was unable to carry the tickets on their device, you can save all of them to your digital wallet, but it is necessary that you enter the event together.

However, it is necessary to be attentive to the process. If you want to download a second ticket that is not yours, you must fill in the registration data according to those of the person who will use it.

How and what do I need access to download my ticket?

Even if you have the Ingresso.com app installed, you will need to access the site through your mobile browser to be able to download your ticket to the digital wallet; this information is valid for users of all types of smartphone.

Important: if you want to transfer your ticket to someone else, you cannot download it to your digital wallet.

For iPhone users:

Download the ticket only on the smartphone that you will use on the day of the event. Use your iPhone to access www.ingresso.com. Log into your account and select the Rock In Rio tab, where you will view your orders. On this screen, choose the ticket you want to use and click the button Save to Smartphone. Fill in the fields with the data of the person who will use the ticket to enter the event. In case of children under 16 and/or PwD, be sure to fill in the necessary information. Check that all data is correct and then accept the privacy terms. After that, click on the button Add to Apple Wallet. You will be directed to the Wallet app. To finish, just click on Add — your ticket will be stored in the Wallet app on your iPhone.

For Android users:

Download the ticket only on the smartphone that you will use on the day of the event. Make sure the Wallet app is installed on your mobile . If not, you will need to download it from the Play Store before proceeding. Use your smartphone to access www.ingresso.com. Log into your account and select the Rock In Rio tab. On this screen, choose the ticket you want to use and click the button Save to Smartphone. Fill in the fields with the data of the person who will use the ticket to enter the event. In case of children under 16 and/or PwD, be sure to fill in the necessary information. Check that all data is correct and then accept the privacy terms. After that, click on the button Add to Google Wallet. You will be directed to the Wallet app. To finish, just click on Add – your ticket will be stored in your smartphone’s Google Wallet app. How do I transfer my ticket to someone else?

The process of downloading the ticket is the same for the transfer: even if you have the Ingresso.com app installed, you will need to access the website through your mobile browser to be able to transfer your ticket to someone else — this information is valid for users of all types of smartphone.

If you bought your ticket and want to pass it on to someone else, follow the instructions below using the browser on a smartphone, computer or tablet:

Visit www.ingresso.com. Log into your account and select the Rock In Rio tab, where you will view your orders.

Choose the ticket you want and click the button transfer . Enter and confirm the email of the person who will receive the ticket – remembering that the person who will receive the ticket must have an Ingresso.com account linked to this same email address to complete the operation.

. Enter and confirm the email of the person who will receive the ticket – remembering that the person who will receive the ticket must have an Ingresso.com account linked to this same email address to complete the operation. To ensure security, a code will be generated. Send this code to the ticket recipient, as they will need to inform you to complete receipt.

Once the recipient accepts the transfer, the transfer is complete.

I received a ticket transfer. How do I know it has been completed?

Visit www.ingresso.com. Log into your account, or create a new one, using the same email you informed the person who transferred the ticket to you.

Click on the Rock In Rio tab. You will see the submitted ticket and you can click Accept or Decline.

click in To accept if you want to complete the operation, and enter the security code sent by the person who initiated the transfer.

Enter the code provided by the buyer to complete the receipt.

Important: The deadline to accept the ticket transfer is 24 hours. There will be no virtual transfer option on the day of the show. Download it by 11:59 pm the day before the chosen date.