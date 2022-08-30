Romario cries emotional after the end of the taxing list: ‘Kills people’

Senator Romário (PL-RJ) was moved and cried in the Senate Plenary today after the symbolic and unanimous approval of the bill that determines health plan operators to cover treatments not included in the ANS (National Health Agency) list. Additional). Romario is the proposal’s rapporteur.

In a speech, the congressman recalled his youngest daughter, Ivy, who has down syndrome and said he had not “fallen with a parachute” in the matter. Romário said he was sought out to “overturn this taxing role, this role that kills people”.

Other parliamentarians and activists present at the session applauded and chanted Romário’s name. Excited, the senator needed a handkerchief to wipe his face.

Everyone knows about our old struggle against the taxing role, the role that kills, that murders. See the unfair decision handed down by the Superior Court of Justice. Along with several fellow parliamentarians, in the Chamber and Senate, we proposed projects that would end the legal uncertainty that the situation caused. […] This is the relentless struggle for life. They tried to buy us, they tried to shut us up, but human lives matter

Romario in the Senate

What does the project say?

Elaborated after the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) established that the list of procedures of the ANS would have an exhaustive character, and in the midst of the articulation of civil society entities to change the legislation, the project that now follows the presidential sanction may have negative repercussions among health plan operators.

The text determines that health plans cover treatments prescribed by doctors or dentists as long as they meet at least one of the requirements: being proven effective, having a recommendation from the conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) or by another internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

According to the project’s rapporteur, Senator Romário, the establishment of an exhaustive list, which would require a previous manifestation of the ANS on each procedure, could restrict the set of therapies and interrupt treatments of beneficiaries.

In a report on Sunday, Citi’s team of analysts assessed the approval of the matter as negative for health plan operators, as it would likely increase the uncertainty of actuarial risk for companies, while paving the way for even more judicialization on the subject.

*With Reuters