Ron? Julian? Maycon? Vítor Pereira projects who can return to Corinthians in the next round | Corinthians

The time was not only celebrated by the players in the mixed zone of the Neo Química Arena, but also by the coach, who foresees some returns from the medical department.

– We will try to recover players who are out, maybe Roni, Giuliano… Júnior (Moraes) I don’t know if he can recover. Maycon has no chance. Therefore, (we will have) more solutions – said the Portuguese, after the victory against Bragantino.

For the last match, the coach did not have: Adson (pain in the pubic region), Roni and Júnior Moraes (transition), Giuliano (final stage of recovery from bronchitis) and Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh). Maycon’s situation, doing strength training and going to the gym, is more complicated.

But in addition to having more options, Vítor Pereira can make his team evolve. And the coach explained what needs to be improved.

– (the full week) Allows us to work on tactical behaviors. For example, what we did well today was good pressure in the first half. It will allow us to extend this good level in the second half as well. That’s what you want,” she explained.

This is a constant criticism of Vítor Pereira’s team. The game against Bragantino shows this. Corinthians started each stage of the match by pressing more in the attacking field to try to keep the ball. Over time, however, the pace dropped. And Timão suffered in the end.

The players that Vítor Pereira has in his hands have characteristics of having possession, of having control of the game, and not being a more defensive team, well positioned, that waits for the opponent.

– I like the team to press and have the ball. When we start not having the ball and going backwards, we are not specialists, that team that in defensive organization, in a low block, has these characteristics. The characteristics of players we have is for when we press and we have the ball, that’s the team I like. We have to prolong this in time,” he added.

See the interview with coach Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, after the victory over Bragantino

A number that shows this type of game that Vítor Pereira likes, which, according to him, can still be improved, is the tackles. Corinthians completed 25 in the game against Bragantino (which had 16).

Timão, by the way, is the second team that most disarms in the Brazilian Championship. There are 483, against 502 of Atlético-MG, being above rival Palmeiras with 462.

Stealing the ball many times, Vítor Pereira’s team reaches the goal. It was like that in the last match, when Fausto regained possession already in the attacking field and started the move.

If he manages to keep what he likes for longer, Timão could see his numbers improve in the Brasileirão. Corinthians is the worst attack among the top four. There are 27 goals scored, against 38 for Fluminense and 39 for Flamengo and Palmeiras.

In the table, however, Timão has the same 42 points as the third place, Fluminense, one less than the second, Flamengo, and eight less than the leader Palmeiras.

Now Corinthians will try to take advantage of these four days of preparation until the game against Internacional, at 4 pm next Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, to try to climb further in the classification of the Brasileirão.

