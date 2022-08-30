Russian luxury cars pile up in Finnish airport parking lot

Photo: Embraer – Illustrative image





Travelers arriving at the airport in Helsinki, the Finnish capital, find hundreds of Russian cars in the parking lot. Seeing these branded vehicles was not uncommon, but now they are piling up as their owners struggle to travel from Russia.

In practice, what is happening is that many Russians are using the Finnish airport as a departure point for air travel, arriving there by car, as reported by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

The closing of airspace to Russian aircraft and the resulting loss of direct connections makes it difficult for Russian travelers to enter the EU. But they can still get visas for the Schengen area. As a neighboring country of Russia, Finland plays a key role.

The distance is long, but not absurd. A car journey between St. Petersburg and Helsinki takes five hours; leaving Moscow is eleven o’clock. Because of this, in the parking lot of the passenger terminal you can see Porsches, Bentleys, Mercedes-Benz, and other famous brands, with Russian plates (in addition to less luxurious cars, of course).

With a visa in hand, Russians can travel to other countries in Europe or beyond with much less hassle. That’s exactly what Russian travelers are doing, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told AFP.

“Helsinki airport is currently very popular with Russian tourism”he says. “They come here with Schengen visas issued by different countries and then travel far and wide.”



