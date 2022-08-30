Sampaio Corra x Cruzeiro: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro ended, this Monday, in So Lus, the preparation for the game with Sampaio Corra

With training on Monday afternoon (29/8), at Estdio Nhozinho Santos, in So Lus, Cruzeiro closed the preparation for the duel with Sampaio Corra. The teams will face each other this Tuesday (30/8), at 19h, at Castelo, in Maranho, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Chay was Cruzeiro’s starter for four straight games. Against Nutico, he was suspended for the third yellow card. Despite the expectation of a return, the midfielder was out due to the technical option of Pezzolano.

Marquinhos Cipriano was mentioned by the coach in the last three matches, but he did not leave the bench. Related to the previous game, defender Wagner Leonardo was also not called up.

Striker Waguininho, recovering from a muscle injury in his right calf, and midfielder Joo Paulo, after surgery to correct a muscle injury in the posterior region of his right thigh, are in the transition process at Toca da Raposa II.

Probable Cruzeiro team

The tendency is for Pezzolano to repeat the team that took the field in the rout over Nutico. Therefore, the likely lineup for Cruzeiro has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

Probable team from Sampaio Corra

Coach Lo Cond has two doubts in the Bolivia Querida squad for the duel with Cruzeiro. The coach is considering scaling Pimentinha in the attack, but for that, Ndson would have to leave the starting lineup. Same situation as Par, who should regain ownership on the left side.

photo: Ronald Felipe/Sampaio Corra Pimentinha must be one of the news of Sampaio against Cruzeiro

It is certain that two athletes will be out of the match against Raposa due to muscle injury. With the team missing from the last round, against Vila Nova, defender Jocio and forward Ygor Catatau will undergo imaging tests at the beginning of this week and are vetoed from the confrontation.

In turn, the good news for Lo Cond is the return of defender Gabriel Furtado. Recovered from injury, the defender has been working normally since last Wednesday (24/8), at CT Jos Carlos Macieira, and is available against the miners.

Thus, the probable formation of Sampaio Corra has Matheus Incio; Mateusinho, Alan Godi, Paulo Srgio (Gabriel Furtado) and Par (Lucas Hiplito); Andr Luiz, Ferreira and Rafael Vila; Pimentinha (Ndson), Gabriel Poveda and Lo Tocantins.

Cruzeiro leads the Brazilian Serie B, with 57 points – 10 more than Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. J Sampaio Corra was in 10th place, with 34.