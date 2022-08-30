Samsung will give away 6 cell phones in Brazil; see how to participate

Samsung announced a new contest by Samsung Members that will give away 6 devices from the company here in Brazil. They are part of the Galaxy family and will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G models, two of each.

The contest is being held in partnership between the South Korean company and Snapdragon Insiders, the manufacturer of the famous Qualcom processor. Check out how to participate and try to be one of the lucky ones.

Read too:

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in Brazil; check the prices

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra tablets in Brazil

Find out how to participate in the giveaway!

Anyone who wants to participate in the contest has until the 29th of September to join the Samsung Members community. For those who already have a Samsung cell phone, it is easier since the community application is already pre-installed on practically all models.

But attention to one important detail: the Samsung Members app is exclusive to Samsung devices, so you can only access it on a smartphone from the Galaxy family. After installing, you need to login with your account.

For those who still don’t have the app, just download and install it on your smartphone through the Galaxy Store or Google Play. From there, it is very simple to participate in the draw.

After installing the application, you will have to access the Benefits section and then click on the promotion advertising banner. It will entitle you to a coupon that is unique and individual, that is, each person only has one.

After that, you will need to open the contest link in the Snapdragon Insiders community by clicking here.

Fill in the information such as email, CPF, and then I put your coupon code that you got in the Samsung Members app. It will show you the rules of the draw, it’s good to read it patiently, and then just agree to the privacy terms and rules.

Ah, by doing this, check the option to request participation in the promotion. When you do this it will ask for more information such as your address and contact number.

After that, just wait until the 1st of October, which is when the Federal Revenue will hold the draw and publish the results. Good luck!

Remember the technical specifications of each device:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Display: 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED, Quad HD+ resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, variable refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, 240 Hz touch sampling (game mode), peaking 1750 nits brightness, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM memory: 8GB or 12GB

Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Rear camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f /4.9, 10x optical zoom)

Front camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 229 g

Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, 15W wireless charging with reverse charging, IP68 certification, UWB, built-in S Pen

Colors: black, white, green and wine

Operating system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Main Camera: Triple (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP)

Rear camera: 32 MP

4K videos

System: Android 10

Processor: Exynos 990 (octa-core up to 2.7 GHz)

RAM memory: 6GB or 8GB

Storage (internal memory): 128GB or 256GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 4,500mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM hybrid (nano SIM)

Colors: red, lavender, orange, mint, naval (navy blue) and white

Dimensions and weight: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm; 190 g

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G