Santa Cruz has three suspected cases of monkeypox

The municipality of Santa Cruz do Sul is investigating three suspected cases of monkeypox. In all, there have been nine notifications in the municipality, with six suspected cases discarded and none confirmed. The data are from the Municipal Health Department of Santa Cruz.

The samples were collected in Santa Cruz and sent for analysis at the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Rio Grande do Sul (Lacen), in Porto Alegre. The result comes out in about seven days. The exam is performed by sampling the lesions or crusts. If there is no collectable lesion, a nasopharyngeal swab can be performed, in the same way as the test for the detection of Covid-19.

Being under suspicion, the patient is in isolation until the result of the exam. And, if positive, you can stay away for up to 21 days or until the last crust falls off and the skin becomes intact again.

According to the Secretary of Health of Santa Cruz, Daniela Dumke, the municipality already has a contingency plan to deal with the disease, even before the first suspected case appeared.

