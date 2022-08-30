Saúde promotes educational material about the myths and truths about the health of lesbian women

When accessing the SMS page on the social network instagram, through the address: @smssalvador, or on the folder’s website, users have access to the didactic material produced

This Monday (29), National Lesbian Visibility Day, the Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Thematic Field on the Health of the LGBT+ Population, promoted didactic and educational material on social networks and on the Ministry’s website. informative nature, about the myths and truths about the health of lesbian women. The initiative aims to combat lesbophobia in the Unified Health System (SUS), and reaffirms the commitment of municipal management to promote information and content that enable a greater understanding of the subject among health professionals and society in general.

When accessing the SMS page on the social network instagram, through the address: www.instagram.com/smssalvador, or www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br, users have access to the material produced, with the aim of clarifying myths and truths about lesbian women’s health issues, promoting relevant reflections, such as the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation; supposed patterns and “correct” ways of being a lesbian; maternity issues; sexual practices and health consultations; risks of sexually transmitted infections, in addition to other health issues that require prior care and monitoring by the SUS network.

According to Erik Abade, reference technician for SMS’s Thematic Field Health of the LGBT+ Population, the initiative is part of a series of actions strategically designed to expand lesbian women’s access to health services and combat the various prejudices against the LGBT+ population. . “In this case, we focused on clarifying issues inherent to lesbian women, as we understand the importance of combating lesbophobia in the SUS not only on the day of lesbian visibility, but throughout the year”, he stressed. In addition, the manager highlights that the internet is a democratic way for the population to access information, and that through it it is possible to reach many places, breaking down various barriers, including geographical ones.

lesbian visibility

National Lesbian Visibility Day is celebrated annually on August 29 in Brazil. The creation of this date has as main objective to focus on the fight against lesbophobia, that is, prejudice against lesbian women, against machismo and other forms of prejudice and oppression. In this sense, as well as in reference to the month of Lesbian Visibility, celebrated in August, SMS, through the Thematic Field Health of the LGBT+ Population, held on the 9th, a virtual conversation circle about sexual health care for cis women, lesbians and bisexuals, with the participation of 172 people, including SMS health professionals and the external public.

In cases of discrimination, it is possible to report it through the Salvador Ombudsman on telephone 156; the SUS Ombudsman, no. 136; and Dial Human Rights, through dial 100. In addition to the permanent observatory of LGBT+ racial discrimination, through contact 71 98622 5464 and www.reparacao.salvador.ba.gov.br.