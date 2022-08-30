SBT closes unprecedented partnership with Kwai for Poliana Moça spin-off

Poliana Moça will continue in a new format. SBT closed an unprecedented partnership with Kwai, an app for creating and sharing short videos, for the creation and exhibition of the spin-off in mini-novela format, which will air on the digital platform, with the best moments shown on TV. The children’s plot, currently airing on Silvio Santos’ broadcaster, is already a continuation of As Aventuras de Poliana, shown between 2018 and 2019.

The spin-off of Poliana Moça will have the title Living in Gringa and will air from this Monday (29) until September 27. With 18 episodes recorded vertically and lasting up to 2 minutes, the story will follow the more mature phase of the character Guilherme (Lawrran Couto) who is doing an exchange program in Australia. Three episodes will be released per week.

The post will be on the SBT profile on Kwai, which will also gather the contents on a special page within the platform. At the end of the antepenultimate episode, actor Lawrran Couto will invite the audience to choose the final course of the story and decide the plot of the last two episodes through popular vote.

Throughout the mini-novela, two challenges will be launched in an integrated way with the narrative, inviting users to participate in activities in the app. The interactions will have their own tags #MeDeiMal and #RendaExtra, in which platform users can publish their versions of the challenges. The best videos will be integrated into the narrative and shown organically in two episodes of the spin-off.

Best moments aired in Poliana Moça on TV

Videos of the daily routine of Guilherme and his gang in Australia and of creators from Kwai will also appear in the soap opera Poliana Moça, starring Sophia Valverde on TV. Kwai Brasil’s Content and Partnerships Director, Antonio Abibe explains that the mini-soap opera project is adapted to new trends in mobile entertainment content consumption.

“Brazil is one of the countries in the world that consumes telenovelas the most. In addition, it is the third country that most uses social networks. Only in Kwai, our users spend an average of 60 minutes a day on the app”, explains Abibe. “With this union of the two national preferences, the vertical mini-novela format conquered space in the public’s entertainment and now innovates once again with this exclusive integration between TV and social network.”

SBT’s Multiplatform Commercial Manager, Giancarlo Paladino reinforces: “Bringing life to an unprecedented story as #VivendoNaGringa will be, delivers even more value to content already so consumed by the so-called ‘poly fans’, which today total 98 million people! A totally relevant format for an even more immersive experience and interactive for the young audience that dominates the platform”.

Poliana Moça debuted on SBT on March 21. It is written by Íris Abravanel, based on the book Pollyana Moça (1915), by Eleanor H. Porter, with the collaboration of Carlos Marques, Danilo Castro, Fany Nogueira, Grace Iwashita, Gustavo Braga and Marcela Arantes and text supervision by Rita Valente. The artistic direction is by Ricardo Mantoanelli.

