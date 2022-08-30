SBT will broadcast a game LIVE today (30); see which

Credit: Disclosure/SBT

Libertadores is getting closer and closer to the decision and SBT, owner of the rights to broadcast the biggest club competition in South America for open TV in Brazil, will broadcast the game Athletico x Palmeiras throughout the country, at 21:30 Brasilia).

The first leg of the Libertadores semifinals will be played at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR), as Palmeiras had a better campaign during this year’s group stage.

The SBT broadcast starts at 21:15, with the opening of the game. The narration will once again be by Téo José, with comments by Mauro Beting and Edmílson and reports by André Galvão and Álvaro Loureiro, straight from the Arena da Baixada lawn, while Nadine Basttos analyzes the refereeing.

It is worth remembering that the match will also be broadcast live on the internet by the SBT Sports website.

After the final whistle, fans will follow on Futlive, with Fred Ring, Teo José, Edmílson and Mauro Beting, the developments of Athletico x Palmeiras, in addition to the hottest news in the world of football. The attraction is shown on the website, YouTube channel and Facebook of SBT Sports.

DATA SHEET – Athletico Paranaense x Palmeiras

Competition: Libertadores – Semifinal (first leg)

Place: Arena da Baixada

Date: Tuesday (30), at 21:30

Probable Athletic: Bento, Khelveen, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Hugo Moura and Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.

Probable Palm Trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gomez and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Wesley (Tabata or Flaco López), Dudu and Rony.

SBT will also broadcast duel back for Libertadores

In addition to today’s game, SBT has also defined which match it will show next Tuesday (6). The duel chosen was also Palmeiras x Athletico, but for the return of the semifinals, of Libertadores.

The match will be played at Allianz Parque, at 21:30 (Brasília time). The pre-game on the broadcaster starts at 21:15 with all the information about the match, with the lineups defined and much more.