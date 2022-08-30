Searches for houses in upscale neighborhoods of São Paulo more than doubles

The search for homes with leisure space, such as swimming pools, gardens and barbecues, remains on the rise even with the cooling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand had a “boom” two years ago, driven by consumers who wanted a better quality of life and housing, but demand has been maintained.

It is more concentrated in upscale neighborhoods in the city of São Paulo, where high-income clients pay up to R$5 million for mansions.

The search for homes in general fell 15% in the city this year compared to 2019 (before the pandemic), according to a survey carried out by DataZAP+. But in upscale neighborhoods like Morumbi and Jardins there was an increase of up to 130% in demand for this type of property.

At Revenda Imóvel, based in Alphaville, only 1 in every 10 properties sold in the pre-pandemic period was a house (and the others, apartments). Now, there are an average of 4 to 5 houses for every 10 closed deals, according to commercial director Guilherme Kraemer.

And the increased demand has led to higher prices. “Before, it was possible to find houses from 300 m² to 500 m² in Jardim Eleonor, in Morumbi, for R$ 800 thousand”, says Kraemer. “Today there is none for less than R$ 1.6 million”.

Demand, however, remains high. He says that a house for sale for R$ 5 million in Alto de Pinheiros received eight interested parties in the first weekend after the announcement, last month, and was sold in 15 days.

high prices

One of the largest real estate companies that work with high and very high standard properties in São Paulo, Coelho da Fonseca recorded in the last two years a 250% growth in demand for houses and penthouses in the Jardins, Cidade Jardim, Alto de Pinheiros, Alphaville and Jardim Lusitânia, with an average value starting at R$ 4 million.

Luiz Coelho da Fonseca, director of the real estate company that has been operating for more than 40 years and has branches in several neighborhoods, says that before the pandemic, the concept of living well was more linked to apartments close to the owners’ workplaces, who did not want to lose too much. time in transit.

But, with the home office (or hybrid work) and the need for open environments, with more space and comfort for families, there was a great demand for houses and penthouses — a movement that still continues. “There was a resignification of what it means to live well”, says Fonseca.

In the pre-pandemic period, 70% of the company’s business involved apartments and 30%, houses and penthouses. But in the last two years this share has been reversed, and the executive believes that the trend will continue.

Fonseca says that at the beginning of the pandemic, many houses were acquired at very competitive prices, but with the increase in demand, the values ​​​​have gone up. In addition, the appreciation of new apartments, in part due to the increase in raw materials, also impacts the price of used properties.

search for space

Larissa Gonçalves, economist at DataZAP+, also believes that the increase in demand for homes is a reflection of the change in preferences caused by the pandemic.

“Houses usually have a larger total area [em relação a apartamentos], well divided spaces, airy places and the possibility of having a garden or outdoor area with greater privacy. Therefore, they became more attractive in the last two to three years”, says Larissa.

According to data from the real estate market monitoring tool, the search for houses in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood grew 129% this year compared to January 2019; in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood, 113%; in Jardins, 31%; in Morumbi, 26%.

investors

The president of the Association of Real Estate and Condominium Administrators of São Paulo (Aabic), José Roberto Graiche Júnior, says that there are also investors acquiring older houses in neighborhoods such as Vila Nova Conceição, Jardins and Ibirapuera to renovate and resell. “There is also a movement of owners exchanging apartments for houses”.

Kraemer, commercial director of Revenda Imóvel, says that an 80 m² apartment in Brooklin, for example, costs about R$ 1.5 million – a price close to that of a 400 m² house with a pool in Morumbi.

He says that the rental of high-end homes has also skyrocketed in recent years and that average rent prices have jumped from R$8,000 per month between 2019 and 2020 to R$13,000 today. In addition, the search for land to build new homes is also on the rise.

Change in the real estate market

