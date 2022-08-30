See best offers, discounts and promotions

Gamer’s Day is celebrated this Monday, August 29. The first time this celebration took place was in 2008, in Spain. Some local media decided that it was time to highlight the importance of electronic games and all the positive aspects they are capable of providing.

The date may be recent, but it has already gained fans around the world. Soon, Gamer’s Day became a reason for large sales of games and accessories.

To take advantage of the celebration, we’ve put together a list of the best discounts for you to enjoy Gamer’s Day. Offers are valid from today until Friday (2) and are limited to stock availability. Check out:

Cloud Stinger gaming headset – HyperX

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 278 to BRL 129 (54% off)*

This headset has lightweight ear cups that rotate up to 90º and an audio system that increases immersion during gameplay. The sound level can be controlled by command on the peripheral itself and the attached microphone is activated and deactivated just by lifting it.

Semi-mechanical gaming keyboard – Bright Gamers

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 140.37 to BRL 102.70 (27% discount)*

It is ideal for those who need precision and quick responses. It has an anti-ghosting function on 25 keys, that is, it assimilates the command of all keys simultaneously, which brings a professional touch to the game. It also has backlit keys.

Mad Racer V6 Turbo gaming chair – Pcyes

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 849.90 to BRL 649 (24% discount)*

The chair is made from 100% synthetic material, filled with high-density foam for greater comfort during long gaming sessions. The nylon armrests are also lined with protective foam.

Camaro RGB gaming mouse T-TGM306 – T-Dagger

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 158.63 to BRL 126.90 (20% discount)*

For those who do not give up the mobility of the mouse, it is always important to have a high-performance device. This model has an adjustable weight system, integrated thumb rest and textured sides that improve hand grip.

Camouflaged gaming mouse pad – Bright

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 38.85 to BRL 29.59 (24% off)*

Mouse pad is an important item for those who want a better slide for the mouse and fixation for the keyboard. This one measures 70 cm x 30 cm and accommodates both accessories. Its reinforced frame delays wear, prolonging its useful life.

God of War Ragnarok Game (Launch Edition) – PlayStation 4 and 5

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 329.90 to BRL 290.31 (12% cash discount)*

The continuation of the saga of Kratos and his son Atreus will be released on November 9. The pre-sale purchase of the physical edition for PlayStation 5 is cheaper than buying the game from the PS Store, and the discount increases if payment is made in cash. There’s also a discount for PS4.

Game The Last of Us Part 1 – PlayStation 5

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 349.90 to BRL 289.52 (12% cash discount)*

Another title that gets 12% off on pre-sales is the remake of the original “The Last of Us”, released in 2013. The game, which will be officially relaunched this Friday (2), will bring more improved graphics and visuals, practically no loading screen and unique functions for DualSense’s adaptive triggers.

PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West game – PlayStation

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 4,749.90*

As PS5 stocks suffer from constant shortages, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire it. Although there is no discount, the attraction is to buy the package that brings one of the most desired consoles of the new generation and one of its main releases of the year: Horizon Forbiden West.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop – Lenovo

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 4,949.10 to BRL 4,369.05 (12% discount)*

It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1650 4GB card, 15.6-inch full HD screen, blue light on the keyboards and an optimized cooling system consisting of 2 coolers and 4 air vents.

A tip: do you usually shop online? Subscribing to Amazon Prime can be a good alternative. With a first month of free trial and then for only R$ 14.90, you have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil.

*Prices and listing were checked August 27, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.