see how it works and run away from it

At least 40,000 Brazilian citizens have already been victims of the so-called Phantom Hand scam, applied by fake bank clerks.

At least 40,000 Brazilians were victims of the so-called Phantom Hand. The Federal Police is already attentive to the movement of criminals, who pose as employees of banks and financial institutions to apply the coup to people across the country.

The objective of the scammers is to access the victims’ bank accounts to, in a few minutes, carry out a real clean of the available balance. Criminals usually withdraw money from the account via wire transfer.

Learn how the Phantom Hand Scam works

Criminals contact victims via phone call, email or WhatsApp. At first, the impression one has is that the contact is being made by the bank’s or financial institution’s call center. It’s all just a farce.

The scammer informs some personal data of the victim and then says that there is a strange movement in the account. The intention is to make the person worried and insecure with the information, facilitating the application of the coup.

The fake employee says that the bank account has probably been hacked and that because of that he needs some more data to prevent more money from being lost. From that, it indicates a fake security update in the bank app and the victim is convinced to install it.

When the person installs the application, the scammer can access the account and have control over the victim’s cell phone in real time, where he only realizes the “clean” balance much later. Hence, the practice is called the Phantom Hand strike.

How not to fall for the Phantom Hand Scam

The PF warns that people should not click on links, let alone accept commands to download applications given by “attendants”, since banks do not ask for this. When receiving a call or message, the right thing is to end the interaction and contact an official bank call center.

It is worth remembering that an alert was recently issued against a scam that used the name of PicPay, where criminals, from the announcement of a financial services company’s anniversary promotion, contact victims through WhatsApp and promise a Pix on the phone. value of BRL 200.

