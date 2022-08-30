See how the international press reacted to Anitta at the VMAs

Anitta’s historic victory at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), on Sunday night (28/8), as well as her presentation at the awards, which is one of the most important in world music, had repercussions in the international press. The singer took the award for best Latin music video with Envolver, becoming the first Brazilian solo artist to win the award, and gave a live performance of the same song, including beats by Vai Malandra and Movimento da Sanfoninha, classic funks from their repertoire.

billboard

In Billboard, Anitta’s performance was described as “a masterclass on how to roll and samba” to the sound of Vai Malandra. The magazine, which is one of the most important in the world, also emphasized the singer’s look on the night: “Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red”. The publication praised the dance performance, the feats with Envolver and the singer’s speech after winning the award, when Anitta cited the criminalization of funk, thanked her family and fans and celebrated the unprecedented victory for Brazil.

Anitta-Winner-VMA Anitta vents after victory at the VMAs: “Bringing hope to my people”Reproduction / Instagram Anitta 2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room Anitta took the award for Best Latin Music Video at the 2022 VMAsPhoto: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Anitta 2022 MTV VMAs – Show The singer thanked her fans in her speech. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global Anitta 2022 MTV VMAs – Show Anitta also said that she did not expect to win the awardPhoto: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Anitta 2022 MTV VMAs – Show The singer celebrated the victory on social mediaPhoto: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global 0

Anitta’s performance at the VMAs was voted one of the best of the night by Billboard. The singer was in third position in the ranking prepared by the newspaper with all the performances of the night. She was second only to Blackpink and Nicki Minaj.

MTV

The American MTV classified Anitta’s performance as the “sexiest of the night” and highlighted the singer’s catchphrase when making funk dominate the stage: “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass today?”. Also according to MTV, Anitta “had a great night”.

AND! news

“Several artists broke barriers and deservedly made history”, that’s how Anitta appeared, among other artists, in an E! News, the leading entertainment news in the United States. The vehicle highlighted the singer’s speech and also cited her as the first Brazilian artist in history to win an award at the VMAs.

The Independent

British newspaper The Independent noted that Anitta “made history with her nomination, presentation and victory”. The publication also cited Anitta’s political performance throughout her career.

Harper’s Bazaar

The magazine Harper’s Bazaar, specialized in fashion and one of the most important in the world in the segment, described Anitta as the “Brazilian superstar” with the “sexiest performance of the night”. In the Brazilian way of saying it, the presentation was a “show to stop traffic”, making history. About the victory, the publication pointed out that Anitta competed with important names in the middle and still won the category.

rolling stone

Days before the awards, after reaching number one on Spotify Global, Involver was listed among the 100 Greatest Reggaeton Songs of All Time. “Anitta’s global success reached critical mass this year with ‘Envolver’ (…) Fans jumped into the dance challenge on TikTok and helped take the track to number one on Spotify’s global charts, earning a Guinness World Record as the first solo Latin artist to reach this peak”, highlighted the publication.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.