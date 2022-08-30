See Jandrei’s position in the list of the most decisive goalkeepers in the Brazilian

Journalist Valmir Storti, from the blog Espião Estatístico (GE.com) published a ranking of the most decisive goalkeepers of the 2022 Brazilian Championship.

The journalist considered the number of games played by the athletes who played the most in Serie A clubs and used complex evaluation criteria such as the index of decisive saves, the number of decisive difficult saves and the number of decisive goals conceded by each goalkeeper.

first is cassio (SCCP), followed by Mateus Cavichioli (AME) and Vladimir (AVA). Jandrei, with nineteen games, is in the fourteenth place among the analyzed goalkeepers, with 37.9% of decisive defenses, eleven difficult saves and eighteen decisive goals taken.

It is not possible to take the statistical criteria literally, so I will list here the five best goalkeepers in the competition according to what I have seen so far in the championship. Are they: Weverton, Cassio, João Paulo, Santos and Bento, not necessarily in that order. They are goalkeepers who, in addition to being good, give confidence and tranquility to the teams they play for.

Contrary to those mentioned above, I do not consider Jandrei and Felipe Alves among the top ten in a list of the twenty clubs in the A series. They are professionals who, according to the São Paulo Futebol Clube we know, would fight for position with Bosco and Denis as goalkeepers. alternates.

It is necessary for Tricolor to review this position for the next few years with the arrival of a name that will definitely wear the starting shirt and give everyone confidence. The curious thing is that the coach was one of the greatest (if not the greatest) Brazilian goalkeeper of the last twenty or thirty years.

