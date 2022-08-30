see the looks of Anitta, Taylor Swift and other celebrities

Another edition of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), one of the biggest international music awards, was held this Sunday (28/8). As usual, the event’s red carpet, which took place at the Prudential Center, in New Jersey, United States, brought together looks performative and exuberant. Among the highlights of the 2022 VMAs is the Brazilian singer Anitta.

Anitta appeared with a Schiaparelli haute couture outfit, recently launched by maisonin autumn/winter 2022. The red dress is fitted and has a corset asymmetric at the top. With a sexy and elegant feel, the look was complemented with a transparent ornament on one side of the breasts.

The choice of color was no accident: backstage at the event, Anitta confirmed the political claim as inspiration for the outfit, associated with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic, to whom the artist has already declared her vote and support. “We are going to fight for an improvement in Brazil,” she told popstar From Rio.

Another look that was talked about at the 2022 VMAs was Taylor Swift. The American chose a brilliant creation by Oscar de la Renta, with a high collar, transparency and straps with trim. Lizzo, on the other hand, chose a voluminous black dress, by Glenn Martens, with plenty of fabric and draping.

At vibe performance, Lil Nas X opted for a maximalist composition by Harris Reed. With a high waist, structural base and lots of feathers, the production also had a back prop, which made a bottom close to the back and head of the artist.

Singer Becky G didn’t skimp on the print: she appeared with a costume full of colorful and embroidered designs. O look is signed by Zuhair Murad, with straight to side cutouts.

Among the colorful looks of the 2022 VMAs are the choices of singer Khalid, who wore a Versace ensemble with a mix of orange, pink and purple. Sabrina Carpenter, from Moschino, joined the flowers and cut-out. In the floral approach, Dove Cameron chose a Paco Rabanne outfit, but broke the delicacy with black belts with an air of punk. Kamie Crawford, from Hanifa, did not dispense with the asymmetry in a outfit pink.

On style all-black, which always appears at awards shows, Ashley Graham wore a Houghton outfit, with thick strips of fabric and buckles. At the look by Fendi’s Lili Reinhart, the lace caught the eye. In Sofia Carson’s, by Carolina Herrera, the eye-catching point was a kind of voluminous cape, reminiscent of a gothic veil.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Awarded

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Anitta made history: she won the Best Latin Music Video award at the 2022 Video Music Awards with Envolver. The singer from Rio de Janeiro was the first Brazilian to win a category at the awards. She also performed the hit on stage at the event.

Among the winners of the edition are Bad Bunny, elected Artist of the Year; Taylor Swift, who won Video of the Year, for All Too Well; and Billie Eilish, who, with the song Happier Than Ever, took the trophy for Song of the Year. To top it off, Dove Cameron was chosen as New Artist, while Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were honored as the best partnership, for Industry Baby.

Avril Lavigne at the 2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Avril Lavigne of Versace at the 2022 VMAsGotham/WireImage via Getty Images

Jack Harlow at the 2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals

Jack Harlow by HermesUdo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

J Balvin at the 2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

J Balvin by Louis VuittonGotham/WireImage via Getty Images

Murda Beatz at the 2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Murda Beatz by FendiCindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

Blackpink at the 2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé at the 2022 VMAsAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

JID, from Saint LaurentDipasupil Day/Getty Images

2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Conan Gray by Harris Reed Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Mae Muller by Rick OwensAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals

Rachel Smith by Oscar de la Renta Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2022 VMAs2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Shenseea by Marc JacobsAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

