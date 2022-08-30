Selection Radar: Firmino and Rodrygo appear, and Lodi seeks space in the 20% of Tite’s list | Brazilian Team

11 days before the penultimate call-up as coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite put aside the mystery – and that dose of disguise – to say in interviews that he has 75% to 80% of the 26 defined for the Qatar Cup. That is, apart from possible injuries, there are up to seven spots left for the Qatar Cup in November. The Brazilian team debuts on the 24th against Serbia, in Doha.

But where are there vacancies anyway? Tite and his coaching staff listed 10 matches to watch in loco in the last 10 days, but expanded this observation even further – to cite one that was not disclosed by the CBF, members of the coach’s commission went to Maracanã to watch Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras, in duel between the leader and the then vice-leader last Saturday.

1 of 3 Roberto Firmino celebrates one of Liverpool’s goals against Bournemouth — Photo: Getty Images Roberto Firmino celebrates one of Liverpool’s goals against Bournemouth – Photo: Getty Images

in the attack, Roberto Firmino tries to get accredited to return to Tite’s dispute. He hasn’t been called up since late October last year, when he was cut due to injury. Earlier, he was called up for the Qualifiers games in September 2021.

He scored two goals and had a great performance in Liverpool’s rout against Bournemouth (9-0). Inside the tripod that Tite likes to quote – projection, history and moment -, Firmino has a positive record in the national team (he played in the World Cup and was champion of the Copa América with a good participation in 2019) and is chasing the lost time after a season in which he was predominantly on the bench.

The competition has increased – Pedro, from Flamengo, is in an enlightened phase and, as he employs other skills in Tite, is a rare case of a player practically pre-summoned by the coach -, but there is still a dispute for vacancies in Tite’s attack. Among the 26, he has already said that he must use the three most names with two in the middle forward. More likely to be two forwards, coming up to eight, as it was in the last list.

2 of 3 Lucas Paquetá on top of the Olympic Stadium, the home of West Ham in London: new direction before the Cup — Photo: Disclosure / West Ham Lucas Paquetá on top of the Olympic Stadium, the home of West Ham in London: new direction before the Cup — Photo: Disclosure / West Ham

On that occasion, they were called: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo and Vini Júnior. Antony was injured. And Manchester United’s new star is likely to return on the September 9 list. Who leaves? Martinelli, Rodrygo? The Real player returned to play at the weekend and gave a beautiful pass to Benzema’s goal.

And if Pedro is really called up, will Matheus Cunha leave, who remains in the reserve and with few minutes in Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid? And Firmino? The answers only come in Tite’s next list.

Without a win, Dani Alves spends a month in Mexico

If it’s not exactly a question mark from Tite’s point of view, who sees the player as an important figure for the full-back role and also for the group, there is a hint of reflection about the call-up of Daniel Alves. He has completed a month in Mexico since his debut without winning a match with his Pumas.

3 of 3 Daniel Alves in a game between Pumas and Chivas Guadalajara, in the Mexican Championship – Photo: Ulises Ruiz/AFP Daniel Alves in a game between Pumas and Chivas Guadalajara, in the Mexican Championship – Photo: Ulises Ruiz/AFP

There were eight matches – seven of them in which he played the 90 minutes, for the Mexican league and only 45 minutes against Barcelona, ​​for the Joam Gamper trophy. And it deserves special attention from Tite’s commission, which followed the 39-year-old’s two matches last week.

To give you an idea, last season there were 1,100 minutes on the field in the League for Barcelona. Now, in a month, it’s 630 – more than half of what it did in 2021/2022. With options like Emerson Royalfrom Tottenham, Dani tries to secure himself on the coach’s next list.

There is vacancy in the defense and on the side

The other vacancies with greater dispute are for the fourth name of the defender. dispute Lucas Verissimoalso from Benfica, who recovers to return to the field in September, Gabriel Magalhãeswho failed and then scored the winning goal for his Arsenal on Saturday, under the eyes of Tite in the stadium, and other names in the queue, such as Bremerfrom Juventus, Ibanezfrom Rome, and Leo Ortizfrom Bragantino.

On the left, Renan Lodi final search with a loan move to Nottingham Forest. Alex Sandrofrom Juventus, is a more consolidated name with Tite, who also observes Guilherme Aranafrom Atlético-MG, and Alex Tellesalso from a new club (Sevilla).