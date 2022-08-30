Senate approves bill that ends ANS’s taxing role

The plenary of the Federal Senate approved, this Monday (29), the bill that ends the exhaustive nature of the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and that expands the coverage of health plans in relation to exams, medicines, treatments and hospitals.

As PL 2033/22 has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, the text now goes to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for sanction.

If the bill is passed into law by Bolsonaro, the measure could affect several publicly traded health companies, such as Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica (HAPV3), Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and SulAmérica (SULA11), among others.

The rapporteur of the project in the House, Senator Romário (PL-RJ), made an opinion against the exhaustive role of the ANS and to overturn the recent decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to end the so-called exemplary role.

The STJ decided in June that the list of mandatory coverage procedures defined by the ANS was exhaustive (and should be strictly followed, without additions). Until then, the understanding was that the role was exemplary (in which new therapies could be included).

The list of ANS (list of mandatory procedures and treatments) was created in 1998 to establish a minimum coverage, which could not be denied by health plans, and, since then, it has been updated to incorporate new technologies and medical and scientific advances. .

Until the decision of the STJ, many users of health plans sought in court (and were able to) that operators were forced to pay for procedures or treatments that are not yet provided for in the ANS list. The approval of this second in the Senate was a reaction to the decision of the court.

ANS defends the taxing role

The taxing role of the ANS was fought on other fronts. Political parties and entities appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for example, to overturn the decision. The argument is that it harms patients, who may be denied and/or suspended treatments.

In its manifestation to the Supreme, the ANS said that expanding the range of mandatory medical procedures could make health plans more expensive for the final consumer.

“The intended declarative nature of the list increases the degree of uncertainty regarding health care costs because it affects the a priori identification of mandatory procedures not provided for in the list,” the agency said at the time. “The consequence is to raise the price level of new commercializations to levels above the payment capacity of potential consumers”.

When PL 2033/22 was approved in the Chamber, the president of ANS, Paulo Rebelo, criticized the text and said that it needed to be modified, during a debate on the subject held at Expert XP.

“We will continue to evaluate the technologies that are presented so that we can carry out the study to find out whether or not they can be incorporated, taking into account all requirements, all characteristics that we always look at, such as effectiveness, efficiency and safety. , which is what matters to the patient,” said Rebelo.

What does Minister of Health say?

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has already stated that PL 2033/22 will bring risks to the financial sustainability of health plans. He defended the exhaustive role as a way to ensure the incorporation of medicines and therapies with scientific evidence and said that the ANS is agile in the incorporation of technologies and new treatments.

“Individual plans are practically no longer offered; collective plans, by membership. So, when choosing to have more procedures, more drugs on the list, there are bound to be costs that will be passed on to the beneficiaries, and some of them will not be able to afford these costs. This is the reality,” said Queiroga.

(With information from the Senate Agency)

