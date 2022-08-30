The Federal Senate approved this Monday, 29, in a symbolic vote, a bill that obliges health plans to cover treatments that are outside the mandatory list of procedures established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the so-called taxing list. .

The text that provides for the end of the exhaustive list of the ANS had already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies at the beginning of the month. The project is now going to be sanctioned or vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

PL 2033 establishes that the coverage of prescribed treatments that are not on the ANS list must be authorized by the health care plan operator, if there is evidence of effectiveness, recommendations by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System ( Conitec) or recommendation from at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body, provided they are also approved in Brazil.

Photo: André Coelho/AFP

If sanctioned, the change affects the approximately 49 million Brazilians who have health care plans.

The bill was discussed in Congress after a decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in June this year, which restricted the coverage of health plans. At that time, the ministers of the STJ defined that the nature of the role of the ANS was exhaustive, which exempted companies from covering medical requests that were outside the list.

In the Senate, the text was reported by Senator Romário (PL-RJ), who stated that his opinion would be to overturn the decision of the STJ

The approval of the bill was celebrated by patient advocacy organizations and mothers’ groups present in the Senate.