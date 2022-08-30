Senate approves mandatory coverage of treatments outside the ANS list — Senado Notícias

The Senate Plenary approved this Monday (29) the bill that overturns the so-called “taxative role” for the coverage of health plans (PL 2033/2022). According to the text, health plans may be required to finance health treatments that are not on the list maintained by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The bill came from the Chamber of Deputies and was approved without changes. Therefore, he is now on the way to presidential sanction.

The “exhaustive role” comes from an interpretation of the law that governs health plans (Law 9,656, of 1998). She says that the coverage of the plans must be established by the ANS, which maintains the List of Health Procedures and Events (Reps). In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) had ruled that the plans would only be required to finance treatments listed in Reps.

The bill presented in reaction to the STJ’s decision determines that the Reps will only be the “basic reference” for the coverage of health plans. A treatment outside the list must be accepted, provided it meets one of the following conditions:

has scientifically proven effectiveness;

be recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec); and

be recommended by at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body.

Senator Romário (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the project, registered the general public in the Plenary galleries to follow the vote. He highlighted that the cause brought together families and entities defending the right to health, and classified the STJ’s decision as “unfair” and “the worst possible”.

— Today is a historic day, a day when Brazilian society mobilizes and defeats the powerful lobby of health plans. The taxing role is the role that kills. Human lives matter and no one can be refused health care,” he said.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, praised Romário for the rapporteurship and celebrated the approval of the project. He also recorded the participation of citizens during the vote.

— I especially greet the mothers who are here, imbued with this very fair, very human struggle that has been recognized by the National Congress.

All the senators who spoke out spoke in favor of the bill and saw its approval as a victory. Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) explained that one of the harmful effects of the “taxing list” was the delay in recognizing rare diseases.

— Most rare diseases take years to have a DIC [Classificação Internacional de Doenças]. Parents were missing out on their children’s treatment, with confirmed therapeutic efficacy.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that the approval of the bill is a response to the pressure exerted by health plans, which were in favor of maintaining the “taxing role”.

— The health insurance lobby is the most powerful in the National Congress. It captures the agencies that should be responsible for regulating it, as is the case with the ANS. I imagine the pressures that [o senador Romário] must have suffered. Their greed cannot be greater than life.

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) noted that the approved text is not “liberating general” and requiring coverage of any health treatment, as there are criteria for adoption. Senator Flávio Arns (Pode-PR) also made this reservation, pointing out that the decision for treatment will be up to the doctors.

— Health presents a framework of extreme diversity, with details that have to be addressed competently by health professionals who will indicate the best that can happen for [o paciente] said Arns.