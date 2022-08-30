Senate approves project that forces health plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list | Policy

In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) released operators from paying for procedures not listed in the list. In August, however, the House passed a bill to reverse that decision and say that the ANS list is only “exemplary” and not full coverage.

As the senators approved the same text that passed in the Chamber, the project will go to presidential sanction.

See what could change if the proposal is sanctioned

Exhaustive list: learn how to consult the current list of procedures

According to the proposal, plans will have to pay for treatments, even if outside the tax roll, as long as they meet one of the following criteria:

proven effectiveness;

recommendation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the SUS or recommendation by at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body. In the latter case, the treatment must still have been authorized for the citizens of the country that hosts this internationally renowned body, when applicable.

Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, argued in a debate session in the Senate that if the plans are forced to cover treatments not mentioned in the ANS list, the costs “will be passed on” to users.

While the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, said that forcing plans to pay for treatments could cause “imbalance in the sector” because “80% of operators are small” and “will not be able to afford the high costs of medicines” .

At the time, civil society organizations representing autistic people and people with rare diseases, for example, claimed that the STJ’s decision caused legal uncertainty as some treatments were immediately interrupted. In this second session, groups in favor of the project also followed the vote in the Senate floor.

The rapporteur, Romário, classified in his opinion that “the need for prior manifestation of the ANS can considerably restrict the set of therapies that have scientific evidence on their effectiveness to be made available to beneficiaries, since the agency still does not have the structure to adequately monitor the technological development of health technologies”.

According to Senator Dr. Eudócia (PSB-AL), the limitation of coverage through the exhaustive list will result in “family indebtedness and massive migration of patients to the SUS”.

Understand, in the video below, how the current rule defined by the STJ, known as “taxative role” works:

Tax role: understand what changes in health plan coverage

The STJ understood that the role of the ANS is exhaustive, that is, what is not on this agency’s preliminary list does not need to be covered by the operators.

With this, the patient will only be entitled to a procedure that is not on the list in exceptional situations. An example of an exception is if there is no treatment on the list similar to what the patient needs; or in the case of medically recommended therapies, which have no substitute on the agency’s list.

Before the decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage.