Senate overturns ANS taxing list for health plans

Romário, the project’s rapporteur, and the lawyer Isaura Sarto, an inclusion activist, celebrate approval of the project that ends the exhaustive nature of the ANS’ list of procedures (photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado)

The Senate approved, this Monday (29/8), a bill that obliges health plans to cover treatments not foreseen by the National Agency of Supplementary Health (ANS), putting an end to the so-called “taxing role” (PL 2.033/ 2022). On the last day 3, the Chamber of Deputies approved the PL.

The report by Senator Romário (PL-RJ) overturns the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of June 8, which determined that the list of treatments and exams of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) must be exhaustive, or that is, without the possibility of changing and treating diseases outside the list until the list is updated again.

“The Bill (PL) No. 2033, of 2022, aims to create hypotheses in which health plans must guarantee the performance of health procedures and services even if they are not listed in the List of Health Procedures and Events edited by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)”, says Romário’s opinion.

While reading the report, Romário said the National Congress “has been fighting for a long time” against the taxing role, which ‘kills and murders’, and dedicated the approval of the project to fathers, mothers and representatives of entities defending the right to health who were present in the Senate Plenary to follow the session.

“Today is an unforgettable day, I can say that it is a historic day, a day when Brazilian society mobilizes and defeats the powerful lobby of health plans, a day when the right to life and health prevails over greed and the usury. You all know about our old struggle over the taxing role, the role that kills, the role that murders. Look at the unfair decision handed down by the Superior Court of Justice! Together with several fellow Parliamentarians, in the Chamber and the Senate, we proposed projects that would end the legal uncertainty that the situation caused”, he said.

Before the decision of the STJ, the list was considered exemplary, which served as a parameter on what should be offered by operators and agreements. It left open the granting of unlisted treatments and medicines, which often ended up being decided in court.

However, with the decision of the Court, the list became exhaustive, removing the possibility of covering diseases outside the list. According to health plan users, the measure limited access to exams, medicines, treatments and hospitals.

Support

The proposal received majority support from senators from different political spectrums. Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) congratulated the rapporteur, Romário, who is from the PL, the party of Jair Bolsonaro. According to PT, the decision of the STJ violated the Federal Constitution.

“Obviously, establishing taxation in health insurance, in the taxing role, is to violate what is most sacred within this constitutional right expressed in art. 6 and ratified by art. 196 of the Federal Constitution, when it determines that public health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State. So, the enrichment, the revenue from health plans is demeaning, it exceeded, in 2020, R$217 billion and the population, with great difficulty, pays health plans for life so, when they need it most, unfortunately, not having coverage there” , said the senator.

Opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) attributed the ANS decision to the lobby of health operators and blamed President Jair Bolsonaro and the federal government for this articulation, but praised Romário for reporting on the project.

“This is the strength of this lobby, it articulates with the President of the Republic, passes through the National Congress and goes to the National Health Agency. The only thing this lobby did not know was that before it there was a much more powerful force, the strength of Brazilian mothers. This lobby was almost invincible until now, Senator Romário, but it was defeated and will be defeated today. This lobby was defeated by the strength of mothers, it underestimated that since a certain Mary of Nazareth, the strength of mothers cannot be subverted and underestimated in this country. It is the strength of these mothers that led the Chamber of Deputies and the almighty Arthur Lira to bend their spines”, he stressed.