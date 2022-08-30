September 7 Bolsonarista still doesn’t heat up demand for travel – 08/29/2022 – Panel SA

The September 7 parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios with the presence of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not yet started to stimulate demand for bus tickets to Brasília.

According to ClickBus, a marketplace for selling road tickets, the federal capital appears only in the sixth place of the most sought after destinations for the date. Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Curitiba are ahead.

The platform notes that buying behavior in the road sector may heat up the day before.

Among the five most searched routes on Buser for the Independence holiday, none include Brasília as a destination. The company says that because it’s a midweek holiday, travel volume doesn’t tend to be as high as other holidays.

Until this Monday (29), Buser had more than 17 thousand reservations made for all destinations for September 7, considering round trips, that is, from September 6 to 8. Last year, when the holiday fell on Tuesday, the startup spoke of an expectation of 100,000 passengers on the date.

“This holiday being on Wednesday absurdly reduces our expectation regarding the increase in demand. One thing is a holiday on Tuesday, because you amend Monday and have a high demand, regardless of manifestation, for the countryside, the coast”, says Letícia Pineschi , from Abrati (association of passenger transport companies).

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of Folha’s columns and blogs; exclusive to subscribers.

With the forecast of demonstrations in support of Bolsonaro in Brasília, the expectation among supporters is that the president will speak in a sound car before traveling to Rio de Janeiro.

In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, he should participate in a demonstration in favor of the government in Copacabana, where the Armed Forces are expected to carry out exhibitions by the Navy and Air Force.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix