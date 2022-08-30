Serena beats Kovinic in US Open debut, delays retirement | sneakers

When she took to the court this Monday to make her debut at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams began writing the final chapter of her tennis story. The biggest winner of Grand Slams, with 23 in total, the American will end her career at home, at the end of the tournament. Danka Kovinic, from Montenegro, had the honor of being the first opponent who would try to stop the American in singles tournaments. But she had to match Serena. The legend isn’t in the tournament on a trip and, even though she wasn’t the same one at her peak, she landed some brilliant blows, lifting the crowd. By 2 to 0 (double 6 to 3), she won and remains in the competition.

In the next round, Serena faces Anett Kontaveit, from Estonia, seeded number 2 of the tournament. The American is also in the doubles disputes, alongside her sister Venus.

You follow all the main US Open matches with sportv, globoplay and real-time broadcast on ge.globo.

Serena burst into Flushing Meadows. She had the shine on her coat. The sparkle of diamonds in sneakers. The glow in the headband. The glow of thousands of cell phones turned on, all aimed at her. The glow of the scoreboard that announced “best of all time.” The glow of famous guests such as former President Bill Clinton. But, above all, there was the brilliance of its own. The brightness that only the big stars are able to transmit without making any effort.

But it was not without effort that he won the opponent. Serena had to force the serve, ran a lot on the court, and had a passionate crowd that vibrated at every point.

Alongside Stefi Graff, Serena is the only player to have won the four major tournaments on the circuit and also the Olympic gold medal, a feat she achieved in 2012. She is the only player to have all these titles in both singles and doubles. .

The performance in doubles tournaments is also the great differential of the American genius. In addition to all records in singles tournaments, she has also won 14 Grand Slam titles alongside sister Venus, as well as two more in mixed with Max Mirnyi.

Serena got off to a lucky start. She won the odd or even and chose to serve. But she seemed nervous at first. She missed five serves in a row and gave Kovinic two break-points. But with three aces, she turned around and confirmed the point, much to the delight of the crowd. That was even more excited with the break soon after, making it 2 to 0. But the athlete from Montenegro returned the break and soon tied the match. And she turned with another break to make it 3-2.

But Serena didn’t become Serena for nothing. She returned the break and then confirmed the service without the opponent getting even a good return. 4-3. Under pressure, Kovinic conceded another break-point. The American then had the serve to try to close the set. The Montenegrin resisted a lot, had four chances to close the game, but Serena saved them all and closed at 6-3.

The second set started with both confirming their services. But in the fifth game, Serena took advantage of Kovinic’s tension and got a break. By confirming the service in the sequence (4 to 2), she threw all the pressure to the opponent. That she couldn’t resist. In the ninth game, Serena made it 40 to 0, even in the opponent’s serve. At the first opportunity, she closed the set and the game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1 x 3 Daniel Galan (COL)

Colombian Daniel Galan won the biggest victory of his career when he defeated Tsitsipas, seeded number 4 of the tournament, by three sets to one, partial 6/0, 6/1, 3/6 and 7/5) It was the first Galan’s match in the US Open main draw. By the end of the game, he was visibly excited.