Serena Williams will wear diamond-studded sneakers in farewell | sneakers

The farewell of the biggest star of women’s tennis, Serena Williams, will have an extra touch of glamor on the courts of the US Open, played over the next two weeks, in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

Its sporting goods sponsor prepared a look inspired by the clothing of ice skaters. He will have a lot of sparkle in the black dress, highlighted by affixed crystals that will make the tennis player shine even more in the night matches. That includes his debut against Danka Kovinic this Monday.

Serena Williams US Open diamonds sneakers

The highlight, however, is the diamond-studded sneakers. The player contributed to the choice of look in a process of months, with the collaboration of her jewelry line.

At 40 and a professional since 1995, Williams has amassed titles and records in a career that places her among the greatest athletes of all time. There are 23 Grand Slams, a record between men and women counting only titles in the open era of the modality.

Serena Williams US Open

In all, there are 1,011 matches played with 856 wins and 155 losses, the fourth player in history with more wins – the leader is Martina Navratilova with 1,442. There are 73 singles titles and an accumulated prize pool of 94 million dollars (480 million reais at the current price).

Williams also holds the record for most Grand Slam wins, with 365. Along with Stefi Graff, she is the only player to have won the four major tournaments on the circuit and also the Olympic gold medal, a feat she achieved in 2012. the only player to have all these titles in both singles and doubles.