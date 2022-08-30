Seres Motors will bring electric cars to Brazil in 2023

Intersolar South America – an event dedicated to the solar energy sector, which takes place from August 29 to 31 at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo – was the place chosen by Seres Motors to announce its arrival in Brazil.

The Chinese brand, belonging to the Sokon group and with shares in Huawei, will officially arrive on the Brazilian market in 2023, bringing right away two electric models with great autonomy between recharges.

Already seen driving around Brazil for some time, the stylish crossover-coupe Seres SF5 is one of the products presented at the São Paulo event, in addition to the Seres 3, a compact SUV with a simpler design.

In the case of the SF5, it will arrive with 550 horsepower and 83.6 kgfm, having two Huawei electric motors and a 111 horsepower 1.5 combustion engine, which works as a generator, powering a 35 kWh lithium battery.

With this electric set, the Seres SF5 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and with a final speed of 210 km/h, highlighting the autonomy of 1,000 km, using the generator to extend the range.

Only in electric mode, its autonomy is small, being only 180 km, rechargeable (fast charge of up to 80%) in just 36 minutes in a DC station.

In a 7 kWh Wallbox domestic charger, the recharge time up to 90% is 3.5 hours.

The SF5 is 4,700 m long, 1,930 m wide, 1,625 m high and has a wheelbase of 2,875 m.

In the case of the Seres 3, the SUV has a rear electric motor with 163 horsepower and 30.6 kgfm, with 53 kWh lithium batteries with a range of 300 km in the WLTP cycle or 400 km in the NEDC.

The Seres 3 can be fully recharged in 7.5 hours on a 7 kWh domestic charger or in 38 minutes (up to 80%) on a 50 kWh station.

Measuring 4,385 m in length, 1,850 m in width, 1,650 m in height and 2,655 m of wheelbase, the Seres 3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and 160 km/h.

Seres SF5 and Seres 3 – Photo gallery

