Seres will sell electric car with 1,000 km of autonomy in Brazil

Announced during Intersolar South America, Seres revealed that it will sell its cars in Brazil very soon. Partner of the Huawei cell phone brand, the Chinese manufacturer will highlight an electric SUV with a promised range of 1,000 km, but with a little help from combustion.

Like the first BMW i3 sold in Brazil, the Seres SF5 will be an electric car with extended autonomy. That is, it is powered entirely by batteries and electric motors, however, when the energy runs out, a 1.5-liter combustion engine kicks in to charge the system and reach the promised 1,000 km of autonomy.

With batteries alone, it runs only 180 km, but the generator extends up to 1,000 km, in the 550 hp and 83.6 kgfm version. An entry-level variant with 347 hp and 53 kgfm of torque runs only 700 km with a full tank and load. The weakest model has two electric motors, while the more powerful one has four motors and a larger 35 kWh battery.

The Seres SF5 has a coupe look and a very generous size. It is 4.70 m long, which puts it at a disadvantage of only 6 cm compared to a Jeep Commander. According to the brand, in the most powerful version, it reaches 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and only stops accelerating at 210 km/h.

There will also be another model, the Seres 3. It will be the brand’s entry-level model with a 163 hp engine and 30.6 kgfm of torque, but this time fully electric. According to Seres, it is capable of running 300 km on a full charge and reaches 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. It doesn’t have the same coupe footprint as its brother and the size is that of a Jeep Compass.

Sales start next year with units imported from China, according to Automotive Business. Seres, however, is a company based in California (USA), but does not sell its cars there. The battery technology is all provided by Huawei, which is the parent company of the brand.

