Sérgio Hondjakoff appears in images thinner and smiling after starting treatment: “Much better”

Actor Sérgio Hondjakoff reappeared more smiling, in rare clicks, after his hospitalization. The images were published this Sunday (28), in unpublished photos posted on social networks, released by Sandro Barros, a therapist who is helping to recover the actor who immortalized the character “Cabeção” in the soap opera Malhação, Globo, where he was successful in the 2000s. .

In the images, he appears alongside former Thumb Rafael Ilha, who a few years ago underwent a rehabilitation process and has also contributed to the actor’s recovery: “This Sunday we went to visit Sérgio Hondjakoff. He looks much better as everyone can see. But still, in my opinion, it’s still too early to talk about cognitive sanity. There’s still a lot of work ahead. total, both in merit and failure, is in Serginho’s own hands”wrote Aline Kezh, Rafael’s wife, in the caption of the publication.

In July, Sandro Barros, the actor’s therapist, declared that Serginho has reacted well in his recovery from chemical dependency. Through a publication on Instagram, the professional spoke about Sérgio’s evolution: “Very happy to have met Serginho Hondjakoff with Rafael Ilha at the clinic in São Paulo. I enjoyed seeing Serginho and noticed an advance in the treatment. Now it’s time to believe and hope for recovery”said.

In June of this year, actor Sérgio Hondjakoff drew attention for the drama he and his family are going through, after having a withdrawal crisis and broadcasting a disturbing live on his Instagram. In the images, the actor appeared quite altered, with confused lines, even threatening his own father, Francisco José de Mendonça, with death with a baton. The help of friends soon came and the actor accepted to be admitted to a clinic.