Sérgio Hondjakoff receives a visit from his friend Rafael Ilha in rehabilitation

Famous for having played Cabeção in “Malhação” between 2000 and 2006, Sérgio Hondjakoff, 38, was visited by Rafael Ilha at the rehabilitation clinic where he is hospitalized. In treatment for chemical dependency, the actor’s healthy appearance caught the attention of users of a social network.

Sérgio was also visited by Rafael’s wife, Aline Kezh, and a therapist. “Today was the day to visit communities, clinics and friends, among them Serginho Hondjakoff. Me, lourão [mulher de Rafael] and my friend Sandro Barros, who decided to accompany me on this exhausting journey”, said Rafael.

The therapist also commented on the meeting on his social network: “Gradually Sérgio Hondjakoff has been evolving in the therapeutic process”, he evaluated.

In the comments, the actor gained support from several Instagram users. “Serginho has a different face, may God not allow him to relapse“, said one user. “Wow, what a difference! God bless you!”, evaluated another. “My God, how well Serginho is”, celebrated another.

There are several comments celebrating the recovery of the eternal Cabeção. “Ahhhhh, what a joy he is recovering!!!! God is more! I’m really rooting for him”, highlighted a follower. “Cabeção comes back to us! I wish you success in your treatment. Go ahead, we’re rooting for you”, continued another.

internment

After the release of a video in which he threatened to kill his own father, in order for him to give money to buy drugs, Sérgio received the help of singer Rafael Ilha to check himself into a rehabilitation clinic in Sorocaba (SP).

He was admitted to the unit on June 11 and was transferred 21 days later to another institution, whose identity is kept confidential. The actor’s mother, Carmen Lúcia Hondjakoff, said it was necessary to avoid media harassment.

“He had to change clinics because some media discovered the address of the first one and were pressuring the clinic to do stories with him live. My son was there being treated and they didn’t respect that”, she complained, in an interview with Quem magazine at the time. .

Carmen also spoke about Sérgio’s hospitalization time. “Just to detox, it takes at least three months. Apart from continuing the treatment. I don’t mean that Sérgio will stay there for a year, it depends on each patient and their progress in treatment”.

After the threat to his father, the actor apologized to his father in a video shown by RedeTV’s “A Tarde é Sua” program.

“I’ve been worrying people with videos that went viral on TikTok. Things involving threats and hospitalization. I’m here very well, very calm, very healthy, clean, abstaining from substances. I want to thank you all for your concern for me”, began the actor.

I wanted to apologize mainly to my father, who is very upset with me.

Sérgio Hondjakoff to the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’

In addition to thanking the public, Hondjakoff also mentioned celebrities who got in touch and offered to help.

“I also wanted to thank Jesus Luz, Kayky Brito, Bruno Gagliasso and Rafael Ilha. We had a really cool chat, he (Rafael Ilha) put up with me when I was feeling down, he was patient with me, introduced me to Sandro (Barros ), who is a guy who helped me a lot, super generous, really cool”, he concluded.