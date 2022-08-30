Series D of the 2023 Brazilian already has 60 of the 64 participants defined; see list | Brazilian series d

The D Series of the Brazilian Championship 2022 is in the final stretch. América-RN, Amazonas, Pouso Alegre-MG and São Bernardo-SP are in the semifinals and have already gained access to the third division. But while this year’s edition is not over, there is already a team thinking about next season’s fourth division. So far, 60 of the 64 participating clubs are already guaranteed in the dispute.
Brazilian Championship Series D Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
The last representatives – who will be known in state cups – are from the states of Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. With the accessions of América-RN and São Bernardo – which were classified for 2023 -, Globo-RN and Inter de Limeira benefited and inherited the vacancies. Atlético-CE, Brasil de Pelotas, Ferroviário and Campinense were relegated in Serie C and are also confirmed.
With the falls of Atlético-CE and Ferroviário-CE, the state of Ceará will lead the list with five representatives in Series D, followed by São Paulo (four) and Rio Grande do Sul (four). The region with the most teams is the Northeast, which will have 23 teams participating in the fourth division in 2023.
Check out the 60 teams already confirmed in Serie D 2023:
Federal District: Brasiliense and Ceilândia
Goiás: Anapolis, Crac and Iporá
Mato Grosso: Union Rondonopolis + 1
Mato Grosso do Sul: Factory worker
Brasiliense won Candangão 2022 and secured a spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Brasília
alagoas: ASA and Cruise
Bahia: Atlético, Bahia de Feira and Jacuipense
Ceará: Atlético, Caucaia, Iguatu, Ferroviário and Pacajus
maranhão: Cord + 1
Paraíba: Campinense, Nacional and Sousa
Pernambuco: Retro and Santa Cruz
Piauí: Fluminense and Parnahyba
large northern river: Globo and Potiguar
Sergipe: Falcon and Sergipe
Santa Cruz secured a spot in the D 2023 Series by qualifying in the State Championship — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
Acre: Humaitá and San Francisco
amapá: Train
amazon: National and Princess of Solimões
For: Maraba Eagle and Tuna Luso
Rondônia: Real Ariquemes
Roraima: São Raimundo
Tocantins: Interporto and Tocantinópolis
State champion, Tocantinópolis fell in the access game against São Bernardo, but is guaranteed in 2023 – Photo: TV Anhanguera
Holy Spirit: Vitória and Real Northwest
Minas Gerais: Athletic, Caldense and Democrat
Rio de Janeiro: Nova Iguaçu, Resende + 1
Sao Paulo: Inter de Limeira, Ferroviária, Santo André + 1
Inter de Limeira inherited São Bernardo’s spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Italo Gabriel/Inter de Limeira
Paraná: Cascavel, Maringá and São Joseense
Santa Catarina: Camboriú, Concordia and Hercílio Luz
Rio Grande do Sul: Aimoré, Brasil de Pelotas, Caxias and Novo Hamburgo.
Brasil de Pelotas was relegated and returns to Serie D after 9 years — Photo: Volmer Perez / GEB