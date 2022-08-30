Series D of the 2023 Brazilian already has 60 of the 64 participants defined; see list | Brazilian series d

The D Series of the Brazilian Championship 2022 is in the final stretch. América-RN, Amazonas, Pouso Alegre-MG and São Bernardo-SP are in the semifinals and have already gained access to the third division. But while this year’s edition is not over, there is already a team thinking about next season’s fourth division. So far, 60 of the 64 participating clubs are already guaranteed in the dispute.

+ América-RN, Amazonas, Pouso Alegre and São Bernardo guarantee access to the C Series 2023

1 of 6 Serie D Cup of the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Brazilian Championship Series D Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The last representatives – who will be known in state cups – are from the states of Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. With the accessions of América-RN and São Bernardo – which were classified for 2023 -, Globo-RN and Inter de Limeira benefited and inherited the vacancies. Atlético-CE, Brasil de Pelotas, Ferroviário and Campinense were relegated in Serie C and are also confirmed.

With the falls of Atlético-CE and Ferroviário-CE, the state of Ceará will lead the list with five representatives in Series D, followed by São Paulo (four) and Rio Grande do Sul (four). The region with the most teams is the Northeast, which will have 23 teams participating in the fourth division in 2023.

+ Chuta Aí: hit all the participants in the history of Série D of the Brazilian Championship

Check out the 60 teams already confirmed in Serie D 2023:

Federal District: Brasiliense and Ceilândia

Goiás: Anapolis, Crac and Iporá

Mato Grosso: Union Rondonopolis + 1

Mato Grosso do Sul: Factory worker

2 of 6 Brasiliense won Candangão 2022 and secured a spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Brasília Brasiliense won Candangão 2022 and secured a spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Brasília

alagoas: ASA and Cruise

Bahia: Atlético, Bahia de Feira and Jacuipense

Ceará: Atlético, Caucaia, Iguatu, Ferroviário and Pacajus

maranhão: Cord + 1

Paraíba: Campinense, Nacional and Sousa

Pernambuco: Retro and Santa Cruz

Piauí: Fluminense and Parnahyba

large northern river: Globo and Potiguar

Sergipe: Falcon and Sergipe

3 of 6 Santa Cruz secured a spot in the 2023 Series D for the State classification — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Santa Cruz secured a spot in the D 2023 Series by qualifying in the State Championship — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Acre: Humaitá and San Francisco

amapá: Train

amazon: National and Princess of Solimões

For: Maraba Eagle and Tuna Luso

Rondônia: Real Ariquemes

Roraima: São Raimundo

Tocantins: Interporto and Tocantinópolis

4 of 6 State champion, Tocantinópolis fell in the access game against São Bernardo, but is guaranteed in 2023 — Photo: TV Anhanguera State champion, Tocantinópolis fell in the access game against São Bernardo, but is guaranteed in 2023 – Photo: TV Anhanguera

Holy Spirit: Vitória and Real Northwest

Minas Gerais: Athletic, Caldense and Democrat

Rio de Janeiro: Nova Iguaçu, Resende + 1

Sao Paulo: Inter de Limeira, Ferroviária, Santo André + 1

5 of 6 Inter de Limeira inherited São Bernardo’s spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Italo Gabriel/Inter de Limeira Inter de Limeira inherited São Bernardo’s spot in Série D 2023 — Photo: Italo Gabriel/Inter de Limeira

Paraná: Cascavel, Maringá and São Joseense

Santa Catarina: Camboriú, Concordia and Hercílio Luz

Rio Grande do Sul: Aimoré, Brasil de Pelotas, Caxias and Novo Hamburgo.