“She got everything and I got the blame”

The singer mocked the breakup with his ex-wife and even spoke of her relationship with his current fiancee, Graciele Lacerda.

Zezé Di Camargo was at the SBT studios, this Monday, the 29th, where he was interviewed by a panel of judges from Ratinho.

One of the main questions, of course, was about the separation of Zilu, the mother of his children. Contrary to what was expected, the artist did not bother to touch on the subject.

In fact, he played down the controversy surrounding the divorce. According to him, the fight was not directly between the two, but with the lawyers, which the businesswoman insisted on choosing separately.

But, apparently, any controversy is in the past. In a joking tone, the sertanejo joked: “[A separação] it was easy. She took everything and I took the blame.”

Betrayal forgiven?

Still in the interview with Ratinho, Zezé Di Camargo tried to say that, in fact, the family confusions were left behind. Today, the children, including Wanessa, already accept the stepmother.

For those who don’t remember, the famous began to relate to the current bride when he was still married to the boys’ mother. “In a while, even Graciele and Zilu will hug and laugh about the past”, he declared.

