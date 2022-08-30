Simony returns to update on her health status and appears with a scarf on her head

Simony returned to use her social networks, this Monday (29), to update your fans and friends about your health status. The singer is treating bowel cancer and uses the web to communicate with the public and talk about the battle against the disease.

In the new record, she appeared wearing a white headscarf, sunglasses and bundled up with a black leather jacket. In the caption, she sought to convey a positive message to his followers.

“I have turned everything into learning. With a lot of faith I will make it. I know there are difficult days, a roller coaster of feelings. Allow yourself to cry, learn, love and value each day. One day at a time. God is God all over time,” she wrote.

Recently, the artist’s daughter, Aysha Benelli, vented about her mother: “First and last time I’m going to answer about this, I don’t say much about it, as I think it involves a lot of personal requirements and things that no one has anything to do with, like several stupid messages I’ve already received. I know there are a lot of people who are worried about her, but she is fine and everything is going well, the only thing I want from you is prayer and support,” she said in an excerpt of the message.