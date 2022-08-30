Six years ago, Microsoft bought Linkedin for $26 billion; worth it? – Opinion

In February 2014, Satya Nadella was announced as the new CEO of Microsoft. The company had been run until 2000 by its creator and majority shareholder, Bill Gates, and later by Steve Ballmer – who, despite not being a founder, had such status, according to Nadella himself. It was then an important transition for the technology giant.

Ballmer has made a number of mistakes, from belittling the rise of smartphones to misguided attempts to enter the hardware production space well outside the company’s scope. The last mistake was costly, both financially and for the company’s reputation. Ballmer bought Finland’s Nokia for nearly $8 billion just before handing over the job, an acquisition that was reduced to zero on the company’s balance sheet less than two years later.

When Nadella announced the purchase of LinkedIn, a social network for professionals, in 2016 for more than $26 billion, the move was frowned upon by many investors and analysts. Microsoft’s disastrous track record with mergers and acquisitions contributed to this, of course. Furthermore, the newly appointed CEO was still received with some skepticism by many market players. The prospect that, in addition to addressing Microsoft’s core problems, it would have to digest and integrate an acquisition of this magnitude was precisely the point of questioning, in our view.

Nadella chose LinkedIn also because it has two key executives: Reid Hoffman and Jeff Wainer. The former co-founded the company and served as chairman of its board, in addition to having an extensive and successful career in Silicon Valley – he even participated in the beginning of Paypal, first as a board member and then as COO.

Hoffman was, and still is, a well-respected name in the technology industry, and the rapprochement with Nadella, especially with his joining the Microsoft board, served as an endorsement of the management of Microsoft’s then-new CEO.

The second, Jeff Wainer, was the CEO of LinkedIn. The executive had worked at Yahoo in the early 2000s and in 2008 joined the company as interim president. He, alongside Hoffman, was responsible for transforming the company from 338 employees in 2008 to 10,000 in 2016. The membership base expanded from 38 million to over 433 million in the same period.

Nadella understood that the best way to extract value from this purchase would be to let Wainer and Hoffman continue the work they had already been doing well, this time with the full financial and technological support of Microsoft.

This model seems to be working. Under Wainer’s command and supervision by Nadella and Microsoft, LinkedIn has gained in scale that has been reflected in revenue generation.

Wainer, in 2020, passed the role of CEO to Ryan Roslansky, an 11-year veteran of the house, and took on the role of executive chairman. Despite the impressive trajectory of revenue growth, the platform still does not generate a profit, a challenge that now falls to Roslansky. And this is where being under the Microsoft umbrella is extremely beneficial.

Cash and profit generation from the company’s other divisions, which are much larger, more than support the overall level of profitability. This then allows for continued investment in LinkedIn despite the absence of profit.

The network has the following ways to generate revenue: (i) sale of subscriptions (Premium Subscriptions); (ii) selling space on the platform to advertisers (Marketing Solutions); (iii) recruitment services (Talent Solutions).

At the same time, the company generates revenue via two other divisions: (iv) Learning Solutions (formerly part of Talent Solutions): educational platform that offers courses that can be added to user profiles; (v) Sales Solutions (formerly part of Premium Subscriptions), tools for salespeople to network and thus increase their sales.

Microsoft does not provide revenue figures by LinkedIn product. We are not able, therefore, to accurately determine the monetization per user of the platform via ads. But we can estimate it: with data from 2016 – when the company operated independently – LinkedIn generated about 18% of its total revenue via the Marketing Solutions division.

Another 17% came from premium subscriptions (which encompassed the Sales Solutions segment) and the remaining 65% were attributed to the Talent Solutions segment (which encompassed the Learning Solutions segment).

We know that in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended in April 2021, the ad division generated more than $3 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, Nadella reported on a quarterly earnings call. Revenues grew 60% in the period and, as a percentage of the total, they represented 32%. That number, at the time, made the company’s ad business bigger than peers like Snap and Pinterest.

Assuming that percentage rose to around 35% – reasonable, as this was a faster-growing division than the others – we would have that LinkedIn’s ad business revenues today are close to $5 billion, at $4. .84 billion (35% of the $13.8 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022).

As a result, we have a revenue item – from ads – per user that is much lower than its peers, as shown in the table below with our estimates:

Expanding the number of users is important and the company has invested heavily in this. Today it has almost twice as many members since joining Microsoft. Now, they need to address the low monetization of their base and improve their competitive position in the ad space to move towards generating profit.

It’s important to keep in mind that having LinkedIn in your ecosystem goes beyond simply having a social network that generates revenue and, eventually, profit for Microsoft. It is about strengthening its position as a provider of a complete suite of services for professional organizations.

While managing a company that aggregates data from more than 850 million professionals around the world, Microsoft is able to extract insights to better serve its customers, improve its tools and, ultimately, become indispensable to the institutions they serve. Nadella was clear when he took over as CEO: “Microsoft’s goal is to empower every person and organization to accomplish more.” LinkedIn is proving to be important towards this goal – even if, for now, it is not a source of profit.

