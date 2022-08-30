Slovenia: ex-BBB changes the look radically, surprises the web and receives praise from Lucas Bissoli. Check out!

After Larissa Tomásia undergoes a transformation and shocks her followers, it was Slovenia’s turn to innovate. Former BBB and girlfriend of Lucas Bissoli appeared on social media with a new look and drew praise from followers.

On Instagram, Slovenia posted photos with long blonde hair. However, Eslo still hasn’t abandoned the black threads that marked his passage through “BBB 22”. For the clicks, the model wore a wig. “What’s up?”, wanted to know Slovenia from fans.

Slovenia also confessed that was tempted to radically change the look. “It wasn’t this time I went blonde. But the trigger came,” she said in Stories. In the photo comments, Lucas Bissoli made a point of praising his girlfriend. “Always beautiful, love,” he wrote.

+ Slovenia and Lucas, from ‘BBB 22’, kiss a lot by the pool and put an end to the breakup rumor.

Lucas Bissoli exposes Slovenian pregnancy pressure

In an interview with the magazine “Quem”, Lucas Bissoli commented on the relationship and the pressure to get pregnant Slovenia.

During the chat, Lucas said he even received a pregnancy test from a fan. “People keep asking when we’re going to get married, have a child… That’s since we left the BBB. They’ve even sent a pregnancy test to Eslô”, said Lucas, who recently revealed his plans for the future.

“This interest is something very new for us. It’s crazy for anyone. But we came out of a reality show, right? So, in a way, I have to understand that the crowd followed our history a lot. Still, it’s strange that people want to know a lot about our lives. We try to strike a balance,” he explained.