Slovenia Marques surprises fans by appearing completely blonde: ”What a change!”

Slovenia Marques squandered beauty by coming up with a completely different blonde look

This Monday, the 29th, slovenia marques (25) surprised the web by coming up with a renewed look. The influencer published a series of photos where she appears completely blonde, with very long locks, hitting her waist.

In the images published by the ex-BBB, she appears doing sexy poses for the camera lens, wearing a devastating black look, full of cutouts, combined with high boots, while wearing wonderful makeup and flaunting her platinum strands. In the caption, she just wrote: “What’s up?”.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post: “What a hottie!“, said one. “What a change!“, said another. “Beautiful anyway!“wrote a third.

Some celebrities, friends of Eslo, also wasted no time and began to comment on the post: “Beautiful friend!“, said Brunna Gonçalves (30). “Diva“, he wrote Lais Caldas (30). “Perfect!“, said Gabi Martins (25).

Check out the photos of Slovenia Marques with a different look, completely blonde:

Slovenia Marques exudes beauty by posing with a colorful look

Recently, Slovenia Marques published some photos where she appears wearing a colorful look and stole the show on social media. “It has no defects!“, “Too wonderful!” and “Perfect“, were just some of the compliments she received in the post.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!