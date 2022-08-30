Solar flares hit Earth and generates “radio blackout” in Europe and Africa

Last Friday, the 26th, another series of solar flares in the great star that sustains the universe. This phenomenon was noticed after a dazzling show of green-hued auroras ripped through the atmosphere a few days ago, as well as a brief radio blackout in Europe and Africa.

How do solar flares occur?

The explosions that occur on the surface of the Sun are generated by the rapid and unexpected release of stored energy from magnetic fields in its atmosphere, and can last for a few minutes or hours.

These bursts that happen on the Sun release energies of up to 1025 joules (equivalent to 12 million volcanic eruptions on Earth). They occur in magnetically active regions of the Sun, where the magnetic fields are very strong.

Sunspot AR3089 causes solar flares

SpaceWeather.com news agency reported that sunspot AR3089 is crackling with a series of moderate, M-class solar flares that are intensifying over time.

This episode was only noticed a few days after astronomers noticed green auroras crossing the atmosphere. At 7:16 am EDT (1116 GMT), NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a particularly powerful outburst as populations in Europe and Africa suffered a brief radio blackout.

New release of charged particles from the sun could occur

Additionally, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned that a massive release of solar plasma, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) or solar magnetic storm, could hit Earth on August 29.

This massive outburst of charged solar particles can trigger auroras around the Arctic Circle (these bright lights occur when charged particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field).

The danger of these occurrences

Most space weather provides a spectacular display for those on Earth or nearby. However, a small number of really powerful storms have the potential to damage satellites, power lines and other vital life support systems our world depends on.

The Sun is more prone to this when it reaches its maximum level of activity because solar flares spread across the surface and magnetic field lines twist and break. If a storm heads towards Earth, it can produce auroras, blackouts, and other effects.