Son of Che Guevara, Camilo dies at 60 in Venezuela | World

Camilo Guevara died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack during a trip to Venezuela on Tuesday (30), according to local media. Son of Che Guevara, Camilo fought for the preservation of his father’s image and for him to continue to be remembered worldwide.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel posted a tribute to Camilo on Twitter:

“With deep sadness, we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, his widow and daughters and the whole family Guevara March,” wrote the Cuban president.

His father, Che Guevara, was one of the main leaders of the Cuban Revolution. He was born in Argentina in 1928 and participated in political marches from a young age. He traveled throughout Latin America on a motorcycle, a fact that was recorded in the 2004 film “Motorcycle Diaries”, by Brazilian director Walter Salles.

Graduated in medicine, in 1955 he met the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro. Together they fought against the dictator Fulgencio Batista and acted in the formation of the communist regime in Cuba.