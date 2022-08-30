Sonia Abro hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia; understand the disease – Sade

Presenter Sonia Abro used Instagram this Sunday morning (28/8) to say that she is hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia.
According to the statement, the presenter contracted the bacterium along with the COVID-19 virus. Sonia is cured of the coronavirus, but will need to be hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.
“That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, who has already recovered from COVID, came to visit me. What happened was the following: my pulmonologist believes that against the bacterium together with COVID. I was medicated with antibiotics in COVID, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean. As I got rid of COVID in a week, the medication was suspended and the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the strong cough!”, she wrote.
After all, what is bacterial pneumonia?
According to pulmonologist at Home Health, Michelle Andreata, bacterial pneumonia is an infectious disease caused by bacteria, mainly Streptococcus pneumoniae and the Staphylococcus aureuswhich attacks the lungs.
“It is caused by the inhalation of contaminated respiratory droplets or by bacteria already present in the body that end up taking advantage of it to act when our immunity is low. Therefore, it is always important to pay attention to the health of the elderly, children, immunosuppressed patients and those with chronic diseases because they have decreased immunity”, declares Michelle.
What are the risks of bacterial pneumonia?
The pulmonologist explains that this disease affects the respiratory system, which can compromise tissue oxygenation and, when not treated correctly, develops into a generalized infection, leading to the patient’s death.
Read also: Evils of winter: doctor warns of importance of vaccine for pneumonia
Symptoms
The main symptoms of bacterial pneumonia are:
- Shortness of breathe
- tired
- malaise
- Fever
- Insistent cough with elimination of yellowish or greenish secretion, with or without pain in the chest region
diagnosis
According to the doctor, the diagnosis is made from the medical evaluation and clinical examination based on the symptoms mentioned by the patient, the X-ray of the chest region, tomography and blood tests.
“Treatment is usually done with antibiotics prescribed by the doctor. Only in more severe cases, such as low oxygenation associated with high fever, renal impairment and breathing difficulties, is it necessary to be admitted to the hospital”, explains Michelle.
Also read: Exam indicates whether flu caused by viruses or bacteria
What precautions should a person with pneumonia have?
Use medication according to medical advice (time, dosage and days), avoid closed environments, invest in a balanced diet and water intake in order to keep the body hydrated.
“Avoid foods that cause inflammation in the body, as in people who are known to be intolerant, such as those rich in white flour, sugar and fat. It is also important to avoid cigarettes and alcohol”, says the doctor.
* Internship under the supervision of the editor Ellen Cristie.