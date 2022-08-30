Sonia Abro hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia; understand the disease – Sade

Presenter stays hospitalized to treat the disease (photo: Sonia Abro Instagram/Disclosure)

Presenter Sonia Abro used Instagram this Sunday morning (28/8) to say that she is hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia.

According to the statement, the presenter contracted the bacterium along with the COVID-19 virus. Sonia is cured of the coronavirus, but will need to be hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

“That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, who has already recovered from COVID, came to visit me. What happened was the following: my pulmonologist believes that against the bacterium together with COVID. I was medicated with antibiotics in COVID, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean. As I got rid of COVID in a week, the medication was suspended and the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the strong cough!”, she wrote.

After all, what is bacterial pneumonia?

According to pulmonologist at Home Health, Michelle Andreata, bacterial pneumonia is an infectious disease caused by bacteria, mainly Streptococcus pneumoniae and the Staphylococcus aureuswhich attacks the lungs.

“It is caused by the inhalation of contaminated respiratory droplets or by bacteria already present in the body that end up taking advantage of it to act when our immunity is low. Therefore, it is always important to pay attention to the health of the elderly, children, immunosuppressed patients and those with chronic diseases because they have decreased immunity”, declares Michelle.

What are the risks of bacterial pneumonia?

The pulmonologist explains that this disease affects the respiratory system, which can compromise tissue oxygenation and, when not treated correctly, develops into a generalized infection, leading to the patient’s death.

Symptoms