Sony talks about changes in the remake

The Last of Us Part I will debut on September 2 on PS5, a rebuild made to “remember and honor” the original PS3 game. These were Sony’s words on the PS Blog, where Naughty Dog detailed the combat, animations and explained why the game was not baptized as a remaster.

According to Shaun Escayg, head of animation for TLOU (2013) and now director of Part I, the project is not a remaster, as all elements of the artistic direction (including characters, environments and lighting technologies) have undergone changes.

We redid everything from the art direction, lighting, technology and even the character design itself. We’ve applied everything we’ve learned in the decade since the original and used this new technology to create something that lives up to the original but is reimagined in a better way.

Regarding combat in The Last of Us Part I, John Bellomy, the game’s head of programming, explained that hardware advancements allowed for quite a leap:

Several of the changes to the combat system, loosely speaking, are putting together something that we had to improvise [no original]. In the original, we have sequences that were pre-programmed and always played out in the same way.

Regarding the reuse of mechanics from The Last of Us Part II, Christian Wohlwend, responsible for melee combat, said that the evolution in this regard was “monumental”:

The evolution in the melee system was monumental. So we were able to take advantage of all the new The Last of Us Part II development tools in the remake. This makes it much more flexible, easier to improve and avoids bugs, in addition to elevating all the content.

To be aware, the current processing power of the PS5 is so powerful, that unprecedented features will appear in the remake. To implement artificial intelligence during fights, for example, the PS3 had a limit of 8 NPCs. Already on PS5, up to 128 NPCs are allowed — although the developer clarifies: it will not fill the screen with infected.

To get around this at the time, Naughty Dog had to turn NPCs’ (NPCs) attention on the protagonists on or off. However, this limit is no longer a cause for concern, as the PS5 allows up to 128 active NPCs. But calm down that no one will have to face so many infected or scrappers in the remake.

Audio and cinematics enrich the plot of The Last of Us Part I

Erick Pangilinan, art director for The Last of Us Part I, said it will deliver an impactful experience for fans of the franchise. The most exciting scenes promise to get even heavier with the work done in motion capture.

All these animation improvements strengthen the impact of scenes. Because that way we increase the fidelity of the expression. We can make more subtle gestures that look more natural.

As everything was designed to provide greater immersion in the remake, none of this would be complete without a good work on the audio, right? Along with DualSense technology, the quality of the sound effects promises to transport fans into the game.

The innovation is noticeable right at the opening of the game. You can hear the size of the fire, point out where every panicked scream in the streets is coming from, hear the rasping sounds of infected around you as you flee what Joel once called home. But Naughty Dog also shows the potential of 3D audio even in the slower, less intense moments.

The Last of Us Part I arrives on the 2nd of September on PS5 – and will be released in the future for PC. The pre-order on Amazon is still going on — at a discount. Get your copy here!