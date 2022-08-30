“Soon she will be back…”

Sonia Abram shocked viewers with the announcement of its contamination by covid-19. This Monday (29), admirers were taken by surprise with the news that the journalist had to be hospitalized and postponed her return to command of the program.The afternoon is yours”.

In today’s program, the communicator’s columnists opened the attraction and reassured fans about the current health condition of Sonia. The journalists explained that in addition to the Covid-19Sonia developed pneumonia. At first, hospitalization is preventive and according to information, Abram could be treated at home, but chose the hospital environment for safety reasons.

“Despite the hospitalizationIt is preventive. She is fine, she could stay at home, but against the arrhythmia control, it is better that she stays in the hospital to have medical control”, she declared to production. “It’s preventive, soon she’ll be back here, everyone’s asking and soon she’ll be back“, assured Vladimir Alves.

It is worth remembering that the Sonia spoke in the social networks. “In the hospital! That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elijahalready fully recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was this: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with Covid. How I was treated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean. How will I zero the Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free space to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough!“declared.