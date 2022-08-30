South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun of ‘Big Forest’ dies at 27

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2022-08-30 Entertainment

Actress became known for participation in the drama ‘Big Forest’ and the series ‘Joseon Survival Period’; death was confirmed by the artist’s brother through an Instagram post

Reproduction / Instagram Yoo Joo-eun
The actress left a note in which she apologized to relatives and friends

THE actress South Corean Yoo Joo-eun, who participated in Korean hits, died this Monday, 29, at the age of 27. The information was released by the Korean newspaper Chosun News after the actress’s brother made a publication in Joo-eun’s profile confirmed the death. “On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please revere Joo-eun on your way,” said the actress’ relative. The post also included a note written by Yoo, which began with an apology to family and friends and a thank you for the support received. Subsequently, the account was deactivated. “I always wanted to act. Maybe it was all for me or just a small part of me. But it happens to follow that career was very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else, and it was excruciating,” she wrote. Yoo Joo Eun became known for participating in the drama “Big Forest” (2018) and the series “Joseon Survival Period” (2019). Joo-eun’s wake will be on August 31 in Suwon City, South Korea.

