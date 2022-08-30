Spend or reinvest dividends from FIIs? Simulator shows the impact of buying new shares on the investor’s final position

Those who invest in real estate funds are usually interested in the returns – usually monthly – distributed across their portfolios. For some, the amounts that drip into the account make up part of the recurring income, being used to pay for everyday expenses. But for those who don’t need that money right away, what’s the best destination to give it?

Calculations performed with the dividend simulator InfoMoney indicate that reinvesting the income in the FIIs themselves can be a good alternative. In practice, using dividends to buy more shares is considered essential by experts to preserve the investor’s equity, mitigating losses or increasing gains.

A simulation of investing BRL 10,000 in shares of Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), for a period of two years, helps to understand the impact of this guidance.

Investors who decided not to reinvest dividends in new shares of the FII would have seen their equity increase from R$10,000 to R$11,475.52, an increase of 14.78% due to the appreciation of the shares. But if the dividends had been reinvested, the current equity in KNCR11 shares would be R$13,194.49, almost 32% higher than two years earlier. Check the details in the image below:

Source: InfoMoney. Data obtained on 08/26/2022.

In the example with KNCR11, the final equity of those who reinvested the dividends considers the initial amount applied, the variation of the shares of the FII in the market and plus the dividends received in the period of two years (a total of R$ 1,653.96) – which were used to buy new shares of the fund, which started to generate new income.

All this together results in a final position of BRL 13,194.49 in KNCR11 shares.

For those who did not reinvest the dividends, the final equity in KNCR11 is lower. The total income received during the two years was R$ 1,550.08, lower, since the investor did not acquire new shares of the FII that would increase the generation of dividends. At the same time, the simulator considers that the value was used in other ways by the investor, not being incorporated into his initial investment in the fund.

Therefore, the final position in KNCR11 shares of those who did not reinvest dividends would be R$ 11,475.52, benefiting over time only from the appreciation of the portfolio share.

A second example: those who bought R$ 10 thousand in shares of XP Selection (XPSF11) two years ago and did not reinvest the dividends received in the period would today have R$ 7,312.40 in the fund, a value 26.20% lower than the original, in due to the devaluation of shares. If he had reinvested the income received in the same fund, his equity in the fund would have decreased less, -9.34%.

The dividend simulator InfoMoney allows the investor to analyze the evolution of the equity invested in real estate funds in a given period, considering or not the reinvestment of dividends. In addition, it is possible to estimate the volume of earnings received over time.

“Snowball” effect: in which funds is the difference greater?

Flávio Pires, FII analyst at Santander Corretora, defends the reinvestment of dividends from FIIs whenever possible as a way to provide the “snowball” effect – that is, the recurring increase in the volume of dividends and the investor’s equity.

“Seeking to maximize the investor’s total return over the allocation period in this asset class, dividends that are paid, once reinvested, will contribute to increasing both the total investment amount and the investor’s cash flow, with the payment of new dividends”, he explains.

The difference in variation in the position in FIIs between those who reinvest and those who do not reinvest their equity can be large. Considering the 106 real estate funds that make up the Ifix (index of the most traded FIIs on B3), the cases in which the difference is greater are the following:

ticker Background Segment Change in position in the FII with reinvestment of dividends in the last two years (in %) Change in position in the FII without reinvestment of dividends in the last two years (in %) URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others 37.35 -5.61 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 55.09 17.76 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 42.64 7.5 CVBI11 VBI CRI Titles and Val. furniture 44.81 11.83 REC11 REC Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 32 0.1 VGIP11 IP VALUE Others 31 -0.62 HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. furniture 23.85 -5.28 BCRI11 CRI banestes Titles and Val. furniture 27.14 -1.48 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 26.31 -1.79 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit Others 35.22 7.59

Source: InfoMoney. Data obtained on 08/26/2022. Note: The change in equity with the reinvestment of dividends considers the purchase of new shares of each FII

The biggest difference pointed out by the survey was verified in the Urca Prime Renda fund (URPR11). Anyone who bought BRL 10,000 in shares of this FII in August 2020 and did not reinvest the dividends, using them for other purposes, would currently have BRL 9,935.30 in (URPR11), that is, a 5.61% lower position, due to the variation of quotas.

Those who used the proceeds to buy new shares in the fund would today have an equity of R$ 13,583.49 in Urca Prime Renda, a position 37.35% higher than two years earlier.

When reinvesting dividends from FIIs is almost mandatory

If for those who still think that the reinvestment of dividends paid by real estate funds is a simple choice, Rodrigo Medeiros, a specialist at DesmistificadoFII, warns that, in some cases, the reapplication of part of the resource is necessary, especially in “paper” funds. .

“Paper” funds invest in securities such as certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), which return a fixed-rate yield and monetary correction to the fund, usually linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

According to the rules of each fund, the portfolio can distribute the monetary correction along with the dividend, requiring the shareholder to retain and reinvest the resource – necessary to offset the effects of inflation on the investor’s equity.

“Investors should reinvest all the inflation incorporated in the dividend received, but they often neglect this practice”, he reflects. “And if the investor has a very large portion of ‘paper’ funds in the portfolio, not properly reinvesting can generate a serious problem. [perda do patrimônio real] in the medium and long term”.

Medeiros recommends that novice investors – who still cannot identify the proportion of inflation in the dividend received – have a minimum portion of “paper” FIIs in their portfolio. In this way, explains the specialist, it will be possible to have greater predictability in the receipt of dividends and there is no need for many accounts.

In the case of “brick” funds – which invest directly in real estate – rents are readjusted annually, as the value of real estate undergoes constant revaluations, thus reducing the need to reinvest dividends, in Medeiros’ view.

Even so, reinvestment can be important in the case of “brick” FIIs. In the last two years, these funds have lost attractiveness mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic and the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate. The circulation restrictions imposed by Covid-19 hampered the operations of funds linked to the office and shopping malls segments.

At the same time, the increase in the Selic rate – from 2% to 13.75% per year – by the Central Bank since 2021 to contain inflationary pressures also harmed “brick” FIIs. The higher the interest rates, the more profitable fixed income investments become, which attract investors in variable income – including real estate funds – and bring down prices.

Even today, “brick” funds are traded at a discount to their book value. Office FIIs, on average, have a discount of 22%, considering the P/VPA indicator (price over book value), according to a weekly report by Itaú BBA.

Those who adopted the dividend reinvestment strategy for “brick” funds were likely to be able to buy the shares at a lower price and could benefit from the future appreciation of these assets.

In which FII to reinvest the new dividends?

Which is better: reinvesting the month’s dividends in the fund that distributed them or in another portfolio, possibly more discounted? Questions like this are recurring among investors. The answer to the dilemma will depend on the moment of the market, points out Pires, from Santander.

“In the current scenario, I would look for a good fund that has a discount”, points out the analyst, referring to FIIs traded below book value. “A discounted fund that has a good portfolio of assets and the ability to pay good dividends can generate capital gains in the future and increase the investor’s total return.”

In addition, he recalls the old market maxim that past results are not necessarily a guarantee of future gains, suggesting investors not to trust that they will have the same income every month.

“Because yesterday’s dividend payment does not necessarily mean that it will be the same next month”, he warns.

In Pires’ opinion, the hybrid fund segment is one of those that currently present better predictability of return, especially those that have part of the properties in atypical contracts – of longer duration and that do not change until maturity. The bonds are even more valued in the case of tenants linked to retail and wholesale groups with good credit ratings, the analyst details.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related