Stallone denies hiding property amid billion-dollar divorce proceedings – Monet

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Actor Sylvester Stallone has denied hiding personal property and funds amid his billion-dollar divorce case from model Jennifer Flavin. The allegation made by the lawyers of the mother of the three daughters of the star was refuted by the legal representatives of the artist, in a document sent to the court of Palm Beach County, in the state of Florida. The information was reported by the People magazine website.

Married since 1997, Stallone and Flavin announced their divorce a week ago. The couple’s property division process promises to be troubled. They didn’t have a prenuptial agreement and it could be that the star of the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ franchises and his ex-wife will have to split a fortune estimated at more than R$ 2 billion down the middle.

Sylvester Stallone and his three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the document sent by Flavin’s lawyers to the US authorities, she suggests that her ex-husband has hidden assets acquired during their marriage, in view of the division of the fortune accumulated by them during the period they lived together. In response, the actor’s representatives refuted the claim.

An inside photo of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s home in Palm Beach (Photo: Playback)

In the same response, the actor’s lawyers denied Flavin’s request to make exclusive use of their Palm Beach mansion during the divorce. He agreed with both her ex’s demand to have her maiden name restored and her claim that their relationship is “hopelessly ended”.

A recent post from Sylvester Stallone celebrating his eldest daughter’s 26th birthday (Photo: Instagram)

Amid the divorce proceedings, Stallone used his Instagram account to celebrate the 26th birthday of his firstborn, Sophie Stallone. He shared an album with several photos of him in the company of the model – including one with the presence of Jennifer Flavin.

“Happy birthday, Sophie!”, wrote the actor in the caption of the post. The actor and his now ex-wife are still parents to Sistine (age 24) and Scarlet (age 20).

