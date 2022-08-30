STF sees Hang as ‘possible financier’ of undemocratic acts

Judge Airton Veiga, assistant to Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), pointed to businessman Luciano Hang as one of the “probable business financers” of anti-democratic acts. In a document made public today, Hang is cited as a link between the so-called “hate office” and the organization of Bolsonarista demonstrations on September 7 of last year.

The reference to the owner of the Havan stores is in a demonstration by the judge in favor of the PF (Federal Police) operation, last week, against a group of businessmen who defended a coup d’état in the event of former president Luiz Inácio Lula’s victory. da Silva (PT). The group’s WhatsApp conversations, revealed by the Metrópoles website, served as the basis for the PF’s action.

What does the manifestation of the STF affirm? Signed by Judge Airton Veiga, an instructor magistrate in Moraes’ office, the 121-page demonstration makes a connection between the PF operation last week, which targeted Bolsonarista businessmen, and five investigations supervised by Moraes since 2019.

In the conclusion of the document, Veiga states that “the evidence and indications in the various investigations point to the real existence of a nucleus of fraudulent news and anti-democratic acts”. Hang and businessman Afrânio Barreira, owner of the Coco Bambu restaurant chain, are cited as possible financiers of this nucleus.

This demonstration, as well as the PF’s request against the businessmen and Moraes’ order authorizing the searches and seizures, were confidential, which was overturned today.

What is the role of Hang? The demonstration by Moraes’ assistant points to signs of a connection between Hang and the so-called “hate office”, a group of the support base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and with the mobilization of anti-democratic acts on the holiday of September 7 of last year. .

According to Veiga, suspicions that Hang financed the hate office are in messages revealed in September last year. In them, journalist Allan dos Santos, now a fugitive in the United States, tells deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) that the owner of Havan had promised to sponsor a program on the Terça Livre channel, maintained by Santos.

The document also links Hang, on the other hand, to businessman Marlon Bonilha, owner of the motorcycle parts factory ProTork, who supplied at least 14 trucks for the Bolsonarista acts against the institutions on September 7 of last year.

On the occasion, the vehicles entered the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, and were kept in front of the Supreme Court during the demonstrations. Moraes’ assistant points out Hang’s possible participation in the episode due to commercial relations between ProTork and Havan.

What is the justification for the operation against the entrepreneurs? According to the STF, the proximity of the acts of September 7 of this year and the relations between those investigated made it necessary to take preventive action against the businessmen.

“It is well known what this type of conduct can cause, in terms of severity, for the maintenance of public order, because it is, in general terms, a situation very similar to the one that occurred on September 7, 2021”, he says. an excerpt from the report by Moraes’ assistant.

What does Hang say? O UOL asked Hang for a comment on the suspicions raised in the Supreme Court document, but he had no response until the report was published. Since the PF operation last week, the businessman has denied that he defended or organized a coup d’état.

“I remain calm, because I am on the side of the truth and with a clear conscience. Since I became a political activist, I preach democracy and freedom of thought and expression, so that we have a fairer and freer country for all Brazilians”, said Hang. .

“I am part of a group of 250 businessmen, from different political currents, and each one has his point of view. As far as I know, in Brazil, there is still no crime of thought and opinion. In my messages in a closed group of WhatsApp is clear that I have NEVER, at any time, talked about a coup or the STF. I was a victim of the irresponsibility of a shallow, frivolous and militant journalism, which unfortunately is in part of the newsrooms across Brazil”, he added.