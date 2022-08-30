Target of shooting in RS, MC Meno K achieved fame at the age of 11; see the artist’s hits | Rio Grande do Sul

With almost 500,000 people subscribed to his YouTube channel, around 770,000 followers on Instagram and just over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the young artist won the stages in Brazil at the age of 11, when he started to play national shows. .

Among the hits are “Uma cavala even”, “Cabelinho na Régua” and “Camisa do Grêmio”, which was produced by DJ Neh and PPLinha da Cohab produced by DJ Aladdin. The official music video has 6.8 million views on YouTube. The latest single, “Allures”, was released this August.

“Leading the first positions of the main musical platforms, Meno K has been falling in the grace of funk lovers, with his unmistakable voice and upbeat rhythm he portrays in his lyrics a little of the reality in national communities”, informed the team.

The Civil Police reported that the crime happened after a person asked to take a photo with the artist, who had just performed at a nightclub and got into a car that was transporting by app.

According to delegate Edimar Machado de Souza, investigations point to three suspects. The person who asked to take the photo would be accompanied by two others. There are suspicions that they also fired shots. There is even the possibility of a fourth involved, who would be waiting in the car.