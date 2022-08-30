Tenório discovers Zuleica’s controversial secret, gets angry and ‘shoots’ the woman: “Bruaca”

Zuleica tried to keep this story under lock and key, but in a moment of carelessness, everything will come to light.

The next chapters of the novel “wetland” promise many emotions to the public. In scenes that will still air, Tenório “Murilo Benício) will discover the most compromising secret of his second wife, Zuleica (Aline Borges). The land grabber will hear his wife confessing that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is not the farmer’s son, which will arouse the wrath of the villain.

Marcelo will tell the truth to Renato (Gabriel Santana), who will take satisfaction with his mother about not being brothers. “I want to know what story this is!”demands Renato. “Speak quietly!”, asks Zuleica. “So tell me the truth, or I’ll drop the verb!”, he threatens, ready to reveal what he learned to Tenório. The matriarch then confesses: “Marcelo… He’s not your father’s son.“.

The revelation is heard by Tenorio, who will be lurking behind the door. Upon hearing that Marcelo is not his son, the land grabber enters the room furious. “I overheard their conversation… And I’m waiting for an explanation!”, says Tenório, shouting. Realizing his father’s anger, Renato tries to intervene: “Stay calm dad“. However, the farmer snaps back: “Get out! My conversation is with your mother’s Bruaca!”he says, remembering the derogatory nickname he gave his first wife.

After Zuleica’s confession, the villain will start to treat her even more rudely. The situation will get even worse after the death of Roberto (Cauê Campos), son of the land grabber. It is worth mentioning that since she arrived in the Pantanal, Zuleica has been experiencing days of torment with her husband.